Fourth-year Coach Zach Barzee and the Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team are off to a great start on the year. After going 4-21 last season, they are 3-0 to start the season with wins over Sauk Rapids-Rice, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, and Bagley/Fosston.
They’ll miss the presence of last year’s senior captains, Jack Beckstrom, Luke Bordson, and Jacob Polacec.
They do return a number of players that will be important for this year’s team to find any success.
Eli Scheideman and Cooper Wright are this year’s senior captains. Senior defensemen Grady Slepica and Logan Ahlbrecht will be counted on as well as senior forwards Ben Sellner and Charley Pishney.
They have high expectations for junior forwards Jase Tobako, Brayden Graning, Sam Rusin, Tyler Lillemo, Rylan Tobako, and Trevor Briggs this season as well as junior defenseman Will Johnson and junior goalies Declan Weber and Andrew Holm. Sophomores Garrett Marotz, Gunnar Hanson, and Gavin Leitold are some underclassmen that are going to be counted on as well.
“I’m very excited about newcomers Blayne Varner, Josh Miller, Grayson Kipka, and goalies Thomas Zerwas and Cooper Peterson,” said Coach Barzee.
After struggling to score goals last season, the Eagles have scored four goals in all of their games so far. After trailing 3-0, Becker/Big Lake scored four goals in the third period to beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-3. Then they beat Breckenridge/Wahpeton 4-2 and got a three-game winning streak going after beating Bagley/Fosston 4-3.
Scheideman leads the team with 8 points (1 goal/7 assists). Graning is second with 7 points (4 goals/3 assists) and Tabako is third with 6 points (4 goals/2 assists). Rusin’s 2 goals is third on the team behind Graning and Tabako.
Weber is 2-0 as the starting goaltender with a .915 save percentage and 3.00 goals-against average. Holm is 1-0 with a .895 save percentage and 2.0 GAA.
They have three straight road games with their first conference contest coming against Monticello on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Princeton First Bank and Trust Ice Arena.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.