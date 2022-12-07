2022-2023 Becker/Big Lake co-op boys hockey team captains

The 2022-2023 Becker/Big Lake co-op boys hockey team captains, Cooper Wright (left), Eli Scheideman (center), and Jase Tobako (right).

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Fourth-year Coach Zach Barzee and the Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team are off to a great start on the year. After going 4-21 last season, they are 3-0 to start the season with wins over Sauk Rapids-Rice, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, and Bagley/Fosston.

They’ll miss the presence of last year’s senior captains, Jack Beckstrom, Luke Bordson, and Jacob Polacec.

Load comments