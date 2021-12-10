Ryan Prom is back as the head coach of the Hornets wrestling team for the 2021-22 season and is assisted by Justin Nelson and Matt Nelson. Big Lake finished 16-4 last year and had six wrestlers qualify for the state tournament. Four were placewinners.
The Hornets lost three seniors to graduation last spring; Jordan Bagne, Rocco Visci and Jeremy Phyle. Visci was a two-time state qualifier and is now wrestling at Rochester Community and Technical College. Phyle is playing football at the University of Wisconsin River Falls.
They return 15 wrestlers from last year and are loaded with talent; Christian Noble is a two-time state champion and is committed to wrestle in college at South Dakota State University, Nolan Reiter is a two-time state tournament place winner, state place winners Cash Sixberry and Luke Schumacher. Joining them are Cash Stortz, Tyler Dehmer, Brett Bordwell who advanced to the super sectional last year. They also bring back Ivan LaPointe, Zack Smith, Peter Duncombe, Alex Hanrahan, Kane LaPointe, Spencer Vold, Jack Christensen and John Murphy.
It’s a senior heavy lineup with tons of depth from top to bottom. The 2021-22 Hornets are going to be a fierce team in a fierce conference with several really strong teams. Big Lake should be able to at least match their win total from last year while potentially exceeding that and joining Becker and Princeton at the top of the M8.
They’re already off to a great start this year at 2-0. On Thursday, Dec. 2 Big Lake beat Princeton 44-35 and Sauk Rapids-Rice 77-6.
Beating Princeton in the first match of the year sets a huge tone for Big Lake and should give the entire team a massive confidence boost knowing they can hang with any team in the conference.
Big Lake matches up against Monticello on Thursday, Dec. 9 for their next conference meet.
