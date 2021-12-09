Big Lake wrestling had an early test facing off with Princeton and Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Hornets were able to come away with a victory over both schools, most impressively over Princeton. The Hornets and Tigers will be vying for the conference title at the end of the season. The Tigers are one of the best teams in the class and a landmark for the Hornets.
Princeton got off to a 6-0 lead, but Big Lake would get on a roll. At 113 pounds
Beau McCrone won on a fall at 1:20 to tie the match at 6-6. At 120 pounds
Cash Sixberry grabbed another victory and another six points for Big Lake on a forfeit, who took the lead and didn’t look back after that.
At 126 pounds Christian Noble beat Tim Kohl on a fall at 38 seconds. At 132 pounds Nolan Reiter took care of James Kohl and grabbed another five points for the Hornets and a 23-6 lead. Big Lake lost the next couple of matches, but Dante Visci got them back on track. Visci beat Noah Vanderbeek at 152 pounds on a fall at 2:02.
Tyler Dehmer at 160 pounds beat Parker Adkins 15-8 on a decision and snagged three points. At 170 pounds John Murphy beat Will Schultz III on a fall at 2:02. At 182 pounds Brett Bordwell beat Rieley Patznick Huntala on a fall at 1:41 for the Hornets last win, but that was enough to take care of Princeton 44-35 securing a victory over some of their stiffest competition this season.
After the Princeton match it was time to take care of Sauk Rapids-Rice. It was almost a clean sweep for Big Lake. The Hornets handled the Storm 77-6.
At 106 pounds Landon Bagne over John Carter Pesta on a fall at 2:35. At 113 pounds Beau McCrone won over Logan Culbertson on a fall at 5:12. At 120 pounds Cash Sixberry won over Vance Barz on a fall at 0:37.
At 126 pounds Christian Noble beat Jack Barz on a fall at 1:11. At 132 pounds Dallas Sibbet beat Mason Anderson again on a fall at 0:45. Nolan Reiter handled Brayden Ness on a technical fall, 15-0.
At 145 pounds Dillon Browen beat Owen Scheeler on a fall at 0:43. At 152 pounds Dante Visci over Reid Kiffmeyer on a fall at 5:28. At 160 pounds Tyler Dehmer won over Kieran Hixson by a fall at 1:03.
At 170 pounds John Murphy won on a forfeit. At 182 pounds Brett Bordwell won over Graham Doherty on a fall at 1:53. The match at 195 pounds was the only one Big Lake did not win. Cole Ackerman beat Peter Duncombe with a fall at 3:20 for the Tigers only win that evening. The Hornets won at 220 pounds and 285 pounds thanks to two more forfeits.
Big Lake also hosted their invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4. Three different Hornets won a first place match.
At 120 pounds Cash Sixberry beat Noah Johnson (Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg) on a fall at 1:14 in the first place match. At 126 pounds Christian Noble beat Alex Diederich (Royalton-Upsala) 7-1 via decision. And at 285 pounds Kane Lapointe beat Jeremy Mugg (Royalton-Upsala) on a fall at 3:32.
Overall it was a very successful week for the Hornets wrestlers setting the tone for another postseason run this season.
