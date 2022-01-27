Big Lake hosted Chisago Lakes and Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield on Thursday, Jan. 20. The Hornets outscored the two schools a combined 113-34.
They outscored Chisago Lakes 75-6 and only dropped one match. Ivan Lapointe and Cash Stortz both won on forfeits to start out. Cash Sixberry was the first to take to the mat at 120 pounds and he won his match on a fall at 1:15. Christian Noble won his match at 126 pounds on a fall at 1:07. Nolan Reiter won his match at 132 pounds on a technical fall, 16-1.
Zack Smith at 138 pounds won on a major decision, 16-2. Dillon Browen, Carson Gellerman, Tyler Dehmer, John Murphy, Brett Bordwell all won their matches on forfeits. Peter Duncombe was the only Hornet wrestler that didn’t come away with points, losing on a fall at 5:26. Rieley Mullen and Kane Lapointe both won on forfeits too.
Landon Bagne (106), Gavin Donner (120), Dallas Sibbet (132), Cole Duncombe (138), Gavin Svenningsen (145), Cash McCrone (160), Gauge Hoffman (170) and Trajan Mussehl (195) all won extra matches as well.
Their bout against DCL was much more competitive. Ivan Lapointe won his 106 pounds match on a fall at 1:14. Cash Stortz won his match on a fall at 0:16 at 113 pounds. Sixberry was taken down on a fall at 5:45 as the Hornets hung on to a 12-6 lead.
Noble got a win due to a forfeit. Reiter got a win on a 19-4 technical fall. Zack Smith lost on a decision, 11-6. Dante Visci got a win at 145 pounds on a fall at 2:30. Browen lost on a decision, 8-3. Tyler Dehmer lost on a 12-6 decision at 160 pounds. John Murphy won the 170 pounds match on an 11-9 decision that stopped the mini-run of points for DCL.
At 220 pounds, Mullen pulled out a huge win with a fall at 0:50 to clinch the victory for the Hornets as they hung on to win 38-28.
A short few select Hornets then wrestled in the 2022 MNGWL Region 7 Qualifier on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Dallas Sibbett made it to the quarterfinals at 126 pounds, losing on a very close decision, 6-5. He won all his consolation round matches and came back to win third place on a decision, 8-2. Gavin Svenningsen made it to the third place match at 132 pounds, also taking the hard way around during the consolation bracket. Svenningsen lost third place on a fall at 2:55.
At 152 pounds, Carson Gellerman received a first round bye and wrestled his way all the way to the first place match. He won first place on a decision, 2-0. Beau McCrone at 100 pounds lost in the quarterfinals, but won the consolation bracket matches to get back to the third place match, but lost on a technical fall, 16-1 at 3:03.
This week Big Lake wrestles against Albany and Mora on Tuesday and Becker on Thursday. The SWARM wrestle tournament is on Saturday.
