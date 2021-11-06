Hornets win state with Magic finishing as runner ups - girls place fifth

It was the Mississippi 8 show at the class AA state cross country meet on Saturday afternoon. On a perfect day for running with some of the best weather the state meet has ever seen, it was Big Lake and Monticello who reigned supreme, just like it has been all year on the boys side as two of the highest ranked teams in AA all season.
The boys race began at 2:30 p.m. with the girls race beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Big Lake finished in first place as the class AA boys champions, ten points ahead of second place Monticello.
There seemed to be a bit of a comfort with the Hornets and Magic running with each other throughout large portions of the meet.
Big Lake had a slight edge over Monticello all year with both teams finishing first and second, respectfully, all season. The state meet was no different. Led by Owen Layton (16:34.89), who finished in 11th, one place ahead of fellow Hornet Christian Noble (16:35.66), was joined by Jack Leuer (16:44.02) and Kade Layton (16:46.75) in the top 30 of individual runners. They led the charge for the Hornets. Tanon Jacobson (18:00.31), David Guyse (18:07.78) and Spencer Vold (19:05.67) rounded out the Hornets' finishers and helped Big Lake finish as state champions with 92 points.
Hornets Head Coach Todd Trutna was a bit lost for words after his team finished as state champions, “it’s a little bit surreal. It’s hard to put into words,” Trutna managed to say. “The work that these boys have put in all season. We had a plan coming in of what we needed to do and they nailed it today. It didn’t stop the nervous stuff beforehand, but all the credit to the boys today for their run. An incredible performance. It’s not always easy to come in when you’re one of the top three teams, but they came through,” Trutna said.
He also credited Monticello for being great competitors and their battles all season to help sharpen their skills and couldn’t have been happier for their friendly rivals.
The Hornets executed their game plan to perfection. They didn’t want to be overly aggressive. The royal blue and gold wanted to aim for first place around the third mile mark where they would be able to finish strong and that’s exactly what they did.
Big Lake was in fifth after the first mile, crept up to second place after the second mile and that’s when they were able to make their move and take over first around the third mile mark where they went on to become 2021 state champions.
Monticello, who finished as state runner ups, was led by section champion Noah Mahoney. Mahoney (16:32.53) finished tenth amongst individuals. Matt Penttila (16:44.42) and Ty Brouwer (16:55.42) also finished in the top 30 for individuals. Cade Hansen (17:26.81), Zane Pemberton (17:29.93), Paul Fasen (17:43.60) and Christ Falk (18:30.75) rounded out the Magic runners, helping them finish just six points ahead of third place St. Paul Highland Park.
Magic boys head coach Dave Wik couldn’t have been more proud of the way his team went out and competed, “Tremendously proud,” Wik said. “Just been consistent all season long and that didn’t skip a beat today. To be able to do that in this race with that pressure and atmosphere is amazing. I’m proud of them for doing that on that stage when it all matters. It’s a one shot deal and they performed,” added Wik.
He also credited Big Lake for helping his team be the best they could be. It was clear the two schools, separated by just five miles on opposite sides of the Mississippi River, pushed each other to the limits. So much so, that they were the two best schools in the class.
Owen Layton (11th), Christian Noble (12th), Jack Leuer (18th) and Kade Layton (21st) all finished in the top 25 and therefore qualified as All-State runners. Noah Mahoney (tenth) and Matt Penttila (19th) were All-State for Monticello. Mahoney, Pemberton, and Hansen were academic All-State.
The Monticello girls, who ran an hour after the boys race began, finished in fifth place as a team with 160 points, 29 points ahead of Becker, who beat the Magic out as section champions.
Isabel Mahoney (19:32.90) finished as the top Magic runner in 19th place amongst individuals to earn the honor of being All-State. Emily Lovegren (20:13.50), Halle Dahlheimer (20:50.23), Meah Morris (20:51.08), Alexis Rimmer (21:04.11), Hope Guertin (22:15.31) and Josey Nygaard (22:37.79) helped the Magic to their top five finish. It continued a string of successful finishes at the state meet for the girls as they finished as state champs in 2011 and runner ups in 2010.
“I am so incredibly happy,” said Head Coach Gail Grieme. “None of them have run in state before, so you just have to have a starting point,” she added. Mahoney qualified for state last season, but there was no meet because of COVID-19.
The Magic started out strong in fifth place after the mile mark and did not falter the rest of the way, hanging on to that fifth place spot the rest of the way in an incredible showing for the girls.
Big Lake and Monticello dominated the class AA state meet and it goes to show how incredibly talented these teams have been all year and it was no different on the last day of the season.
