Owen Layton shot
Junior forward Owen Layton pulls up for a mid-range shot in the first half against Becker. Layton led the Hornets with 20 points against the Bulldogs, Friday, Jan. 27 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

There was a party at Big Lake High School on Friday, Jan. 26. Becker was in town for a basketball double-header and the Hornets got the party started off with a bang. Neither team shot particularly great, but Big Lake played well fundamentally and in a packed gym the energy levels were high.

Big Lake shot just 37.1 percent and 28 percent from three while Becker shot 36.5 percent and 30.4 percent from three, but the Hornets led in points off turnovers, transition points, second-chance points, and points in the paint.

Trevor Maruska layup
Junior point guard Trevor Maruska rises up for a layup in the first half against Becker. Maruska finished with 10 points against the Bulldogs and was one of four Hornets to finish in double-digits, Friday, Jan. 27 at Big Lake High School

