Big Lake gymnastics hosted Princeton on Thursday, Dec. 9 for their only competition of the week. The Hornets came out with the win, outsourcing the Tigers 141.675-117.45.
The defending state champions continued their winning ways outsourcing the Tigers in every event. They finished with a vault score of 26.125, a bars score of 34.375, a beam score of 35.15 and a floor score of 30.725.
The Hornets finished with the four highest scorers on the vault. Lola Visci (9.175 score, 9.25 HJS, 9.1 SJS) ranked first, Allie Goracke (9, 9, 9) and Autumn Grunewald (9, 9, 9) tied to rank second and Allie Lu (8.95, 8.9, 9) ranked fourth. Grace Gardner (7.75, 7.8, 7.7) ranked ninth.
Big Lake took the top five spots during the bars. Lola Visci (9.525, 9.6, 9.45) ranked first, Autumn Grunewald (8.5, 8.6, 8.4) ranked second, Katie Goracke (8.45, 8.45, 8.45) ranked third, Grace McCrone (7.9, 7.9, 7.9) ranked fourth and Kennadie Ell (7.65, 7.8, 7.5) ranked fifth.
The home team continued to sweep the top five during the beam as well. Kennadie Ell (9.325, 9.35, 9.3) ranked first, Amber Grunewald (8.925, 9, 8.85) ranked second, Allie Lu (8.55, 8.5, 8.6) ranked third, and Autumn Grunewald (8.35, 8.3, 8.4) and Lola Visci (8.35, 8.45, 8.25) tied for fourth to round out the top five.
Once again on the floor Big Lake did not give up a spot in the top five. Autumn Grunewald (9.275, 9.3, 9.25) ranked first, Lola Visci (9.2, 9.1, 9.3) ranked second, Kennadie Ell (9, 8.9, 9.1) ranked third, Katie Goracke (8.55, 8.45, 8.65) finished fourth and Allie Goracke (8.1, 7.95, 8.25) ranked fifth.
Lola Visci with a score of 36.25 and Autumn Grunewald with a score of 35.125 ranked first and second respectively for the all-around results.
It was quite the performance from the Big Lake gymnasts that show why they’ve finished where they have in recent memory as they look to continue their greatness as the season goes along.
It’s an energetic group that gets along well and that makes the sky the limit for this group.
