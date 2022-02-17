Big Lake is back to the state tournament for the third straight year. The first year of their run in 2019-20 they were state class A champions. Last year they finished seventh in state and are contenders to win this season as the second ranked team in the class, just behind Watertown Mayer/Mound-Westonka.
The Hornets scored 145.85 as a team to win section 7A by a wide margin over second place Becker. They had the highest scores of the section on the vault (36.45), bars (36) and on the floor (37.25). They finished 0.25 points behind Becker on the beam with 36.15.
Four individuals also qualified individually for the state tournament. Lola Visci and Britney Krumrei both qualified in the all-around. Allie Goracke on floor and Kennadie Ell on beam and floor also qualified.
As a team they hit 20 out of 20 on their routines and scored their first 36 on the bars this season. Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith said, “they looked calm and prepared and had an amazing meet. So proud of our girls and coaches.”
Monticello moved up to section 8AA this year after taking second in section 7A to Big Lake last year at sections.
After moving up and needing to compete against larger schools, the Magic finished in third at the section tournament, albeit shorthanded, missing Raegan Bryant and Presley Kass.
Eighth grader Lauren Hansen nearly qualified as an individual for the vault and on the floor. She missed qualifying by one spot on the vault and finished seventh on the floor.
Hansen was sixth in all-around scoring with 36.025 and Brooklyn Hansen finished tenth scoring 35.475.
The team state tournament is Friday with the individual tournament being Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
