Owen Layton

Junior guard Owen Layton soars for a layup against Zimmerman, Thursday, Feb. 2 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

After alternating wins and losses over their previous seven games, Big Lake boys basketball won back-to-back games for the first time since they started the season 5-0. After losing to Princeton 95-87 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Big Lake beat Zimmerman 90-63 on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Monticello 77-56 on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Hornets played great on both sides of the ball against the Thunder. Big Lake outshot Zimmerman 52.2 percent to 39.3 percent. The blue and gold shot 20-for-33 (60.6 percent) on twos and 16-for-36 (44.4 percent) on threes. Big Lake scored 29 points off 23 Zimmerman turnovers. 19 of those points came in transition.

Carson Kunz

Carson Kunz skies for a layup, Thursday, Feb. 2 at Big Lake High School.

