After alternating wins and losses over their previous seven games, Big Lake boys basketball won back-to-back games for the first time since they started the season 5-0. After losing to Princeton 95-87 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Big Lake beat Zimmerman 90-63 on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Monticello 77-56 on Friday, Feb. 3.
The Hornets played great on both sides of the ball against the Thunder. Big Lake outshot Zimmerman 52.2 percent to 39.3 percent. The blue and gold shot 20-for-33 (60.6 percent) on twos and 16-for-36 (44.4 percent) on threes. Big Lake scored 29 points off 23 Zimmerman turnovers. 19 of those points came in transition.
Big Lake lives and dies by the three, “we just do the right things and we had a good night and they went in,” said senior guard Mitchell Hill.
The boys were buzzing and made six threes in the first six and a half minutes.
Just three minutes into the game Big Lake led 12-5 after junior forward Owen Layton and freshman forward Owen Wilczek both got two three-pointers to fall. The shooting barrage continued when Hill dropped two of his own three-pointers to increase the lead to 18-7 with 12:38 left in the first half.
Over the next five minutes, Zimmerman chipped away at the Hornets’ lead and got as close as 27-23, but two minutes later the lead was back to 35-25 after Hill hit his third and fourth three-pointers of the half. At the break, Big Lake led 44-37 thanks to some hot shooting and tough defense.
The second half was all Hornets after they went on a 10-1 run coming out of halftime. With 12:32 left, junior forward Aidan Johnson went to the line and made it a 20-point game, 61-41.
That was all she wrote as the Hornets cruised to a 90-63 victory on their home court. Wilczek (16), Hill (15), senior forward Carson Kunz (15), Layton (12), Johnson (12) and junior forward Isaiah Terlinden (10) all scored in double figures for the Hornets. Junior point guard Trevor Maruska nearly made it seven scorers in double figures as he finished with 7 points.
Kunz was hyper-efficient, shooting 7-for-8 (87.5 percent), including 1-for-2 from deep. Layton and Wilczek both made four threes and Hill made five. Johnson didn’t miss a shot, going 5-for-5 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. Terlinden shot 5-for-5 on two-pointers.
After blowing an early lead to St. Francis, Big Lake Head Coach Tom Critchley said they were able to weather the storm after Zimmerman made a run of their own. “We got off to a good start… tonight we kept our focus when they made that run. We answered back… that’s what a good team does. They go and they win and they learn from one game to the next,” said Critchley.
The next day they beat Monticello 77-56. It was a similar outcome to the Zimmerman game. They outshot the Magic and nearly doubled them up on points off turnovers and in transition. Five more Hornets scored in double-digits against the Magic.
Maruska scored 13, Kunz had 17, Hill had 13, Layton had 12 and Wilczek had 14. They only made four threes as a team but scored 48 points in the paint and out-rebounded Monticello 45-27.
Last Tuesday they lost 95-87 to the Tigers. Both teams scored over 50 in the second half. Hill and Layton both scored 22, Wilczek scored 14 and Kunz scored 11. Hill shot 9-for-13 including 4-for-7 on threes. Layton shot 6-for-13 from downtown.
On Tuesday Big Lake (11-6, 4-5 Mississippi 8) played North Branch (11-9, 4-5). On Thursday they’re on the road against Breck (11-5) and on Tuesday, Feb. 14 they host Cambridge-Isanti (13-7, 7-2) at 7:15 p.m.
