Big Lake won their third match over their last six and are starting to find their rhythm. On Monday they came back to defeat Zimmerman in five sets and really showcased their resiliency as a team.
They’ve been a resilient team all year and that was put on display Monday evening.
“We tend to play to the level of our competition,” said Head Coach Alisha Brust. “Tonight was an example of that where we just like to stay neck-and-neck with them all the time. But the girls worked really hard to come out on top in the fifth set, which we haven’t done a lot this year.”
Brust was appreciative that her team played five whole sets, a rarity for the Hornets this season. It was just the fourth match this year that went to five sets. Big Lake is now 2-2 in such games.
It was an even match against Zimmerman with neither team getting much of a leg up on the other. The first set was as close as 20-18 in Zimmerman’s favor late. After the Hornets trailed 13-18 they battled back to get within one causing the Thunder to call a timeout. They finished the Hornets off 25-21 to take set one.
Set two was pretty much the same, but in reverse. Tied at 18, Big Lake took the next two points and forced Zimmerman to call a timeout. The set was tied again at 21-all, but Big Lake took the last four points to tie the match 1-1 after two sets.
The blue and gold were hurting themselves with some unforced errors, but played clean enough to come away victorious when all was said and done.
Set three was more of the same. Both teams continued their back-and-forth. The Thunder took a 18-14 lead after the score stayed within a couple of points to that point. Big Lake trailed, but battled back to tie the set 24-24. Unfortunately for the home team, the away side took the next two points and a 2-1 lead after three sets.
But it’s homecoming week and Big Lake wanted to start it off on the right foot.
Big Lake was in command for most of the fourth set and won 25-20 to force a fifth and final battle. Big Lake came out on fire and took the first four points to really set the tone. Zimmerman forced Brust to call a timeout at 5-4, but took five of the next eight points to force Zimmerman to call a timeout themselves. It didn’t work as Big Lake took a 13-9 lead and caused the Thunder to call their last timeout. It just delayed the inevitable as Big Lake took the set 15-9 to come from behind to steal the victory, 3-2 over the Thunder.
The win was Big Lake’s third conference victory. With an overall record of 6-14, Big Lake is 3-3 against conference opponents and reinforced Brust’s sentiment that any Mississippi 8 team can win on any given day.
Anna Lund finished with 5 aces and 18 assists against the Thunder. Emma Nagorski and Kendal Kopp both had 12 kills. Tristyn Deckard had 25 assists and Ruby Stockham had 22 digs.
The girls have been focusing on staying positive and getting right for playoffs. The regular season wraps up with another home match on Tuesday against St. Cloud Tech before playing in a tournament at Bloomington Jefferson this weekend. Their last regular season match is on the road against North Branch on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The section 5AAA volleyball tournament begins on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Last year Big Lake lost in the section semifinals to Totino-Grace.
