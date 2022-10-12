Emma Nagorski

Junior outside hitter Emma Nagorski (#27) jumps in the air in preparation to spike the ball over the net against Zimmerman, Monday, Oct. 10 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Big Lake won their third match over their last six and are starting to find their rhythm. On Monday they came back to defeat Zimmerman in five sets and really showcased their resiliency as a team.

They’ve been a resilient team all year and that was put on display Monday evening.

