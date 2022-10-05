Rebekka Rotz big lake volleyball`

Senior Rebekka Rotz (#15) goes up for a block against Princeton, Thursday, Sept. 29 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It’s been a bit of a tough season for Big Lake volleyball a year after earning their third conference title in program history. They played a brutal non-conference schedule and the Mississippi 8 is full of competitive teams up and down.

That was apparent on Thursday, Sept. 29 when Princeton made the trek to Big Lake for a conference matchup that saw the Tigers sweep the Hornets in straight sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-23) for their first conference victory of the season.

