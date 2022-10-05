It’s been a bit of a tough season for Big Lake volleyball a year after earning their third conference title in program history. They played a brutal non-conference schedule and the Mississippi 8 is full of competitive teams up and down.
That was apparent on Thursday, Sept. 29 when Princeton made the trek to Big Lake for a conference matchup that saw the Tigers sweep the Hornets in straight sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-23) for their first conference victory of the season.
There’s still plenty of time to get right before the regular season finishes up in mid-Oct.
Princeton got the victory, but Big Lake kind of beat themselves.
“We had a ton of unforced errors. We probably gave them over half their points in every game. Kudos to them for being disciplined and letting us hit the ball out of bounds and stuff. It was an off night for many of the girls all at once,” said Head Coach Alisha Brust.
It had been over two weeks since the royal blue and gold had gotten to enjoy a home game and Brust thinks it might have been a case of just being overly excited to be back in front of a rowdy home crowd.
There were a lot of serves that went long as well and Princeton was able to get the Hornets out of their system and they can struggle at times when they’re not able to play in their system.
Brust told the girls that the only place to go is up and they’re going to work on building their confidence back up. They’ve also been working with a new lineup after an injury to their middle blocker a few weeks ago and it’s always tough when you lose a teammate to injury.
“I’ve got girls that are great leaders. I think that we’ll pull this all together for them and we’re hoping to make a strong end to our season,” said Brust.
Despite losing in three sets, every one of them was close and the match could have easily gone the other way if Big Lake had been able to clean some things up and stay composed out on the court. The final set was even tied as late as 22-all.
It came down to some serving issues and watching too many balls hit the ground.
Big Lake (3-10, 2-3 Mississippi 8) are back on the road for their next three matches, which will finish a run of six of seven matches being away matches. They played Hutchinson (9-10) on Tuesday. On Thursday the girls are at Chisago Lakes (7-13, 1-2) and on Saturday they’re in Alexandria for a tournament.
Their final two home games are on Monday, Oct. 10 against Zimmerman (5-7) and on Tuesday, Oct. 11 the Hornets host St. Cloud Tech (4-4). Both of those matches begin at 7 p.m.
