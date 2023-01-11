Cash Stortz

Cash Stortz is awarded the victory after pinning Kyler Sherk to win the 120 lb. match against St. Francis, Thursday, Jan. 5 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos

Big Lake wrestling had two events last week, a dual with St. Francis on Thursday, Jan. 5, and the Eden Praire Duals tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Hornets lost the dual against St. Francis 43-36 and went 3-2 at the Eden Praire tournament.

Nearly every match against the Saints was won by a fall or technical fall with St. Francis coming out on top. They scored 17 straight points after the two teams alternated wins for the first three matches.

Cash McCrone

Cash McCrone gets ready to wrestle against Jacob Tilly. McCrone pinned Tilly to win the match, Thursday, Jan. 5 at Big Lake High School.

