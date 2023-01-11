Big Lake wrestling had two events last week, a dual with St. Francis on Thursday, Jan. 5, and the Eden Praire Duals tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Hornets lost the dual against St. Francis 43-36 and went 3-2 at the Eden Praire tournament.
Nearly every match against the Saints was won by a fall or technical fall with St. Francis coming out on top. They scored 17 straight points after the two teams alternated wins for the first three matches.
At 106 lbs. Kale Westgaard beat Ashton Charmoli with a fall at 2:40 for the first six points of the evening. At 113 lbs. Caden Borgen beat Beau McCrone with a fall at 1:40 to match the Hornets with six points.
Cash Stortz beat Kyler Sherk on a fall at 5:01 to win the 120 lb. match before the Saints took the lead by winning the next three matches. At 126 lbs. Tegan Sherk pinned Kole Werner art 3:15, at 132 lbs. Brayden Boots beat Dallas Sibbet on a 16-1 technical fall and at 138 lbs. Kyle Halstensen pinned Cooper Cusick at 3:07 for a 17-0 run by the Saints.
At 145 lbs. Nolan Reiter won by forfeit for six points. At 152 lbs. Tyson Charmoli beat Joe Murphy by technical fall 18-3. Cash McCrone then pinned Jacob Tilly at 3:26 and Gauge Hoffman won by forfeit at 160 lbs. And 170 lbs. respectively.
St. Francis won the next three matches again before Big Lake capped the night off with a heavyweight win. Brady Peltier beat Carson Gellerman 11-6 at 182 lbs., Bo Flagstad pinned Trajan Mussehl at 1:45 at 195 lbs., and at 220 lbs. Walter Guse beat Mason Krebs with a pin at 4:37. Kane Lapointe finished off the match by pinning Easton Johnson at 5:57.
During the Eden Praire tournament, Big Lake beat Anoka 43-33. McCrone, Stortz, Sibbet, Zack Smith (138 lbs.), Reiter, McCrone, Gellerman, and Lapointe all picked up victories to lead the Hornets to a win. Gellerman (6-5) and Smith (13-4 major decision) were the only Hornets to not win by a fall.
Big Lake also wrestled against Lee’s Summit (Missouri) and won handily, 57-24. Westgaard, Stortz, Sibbet, Cusick, Smith, Reiter, Gellerman, Hoffman, Mussehl, and Lapointe all won their matches with nearly everybody pinning their opponent again. Reiter won his match 19-4 on a technical fall and Gellerman won his match 11-0.
Their last win came against Perham. They won 44-28. Westgaard, Beau McCrone (113 lbs.), Stortz, Smith, Reiter, Gellerman, Krebs, and Lapointe all won their matches. Everybody but Reiter (21-5 TF) and Krebs (9-6) won by pinning their opponent.
Eden Praire beat Big Lake 47-24 and Willmar beat the Hornets 42-24 as Big Lake finished their week going 3-3 between Thursday and Friday.
On Friday Big Lake will wrestle in a quad at Monticello High School for their only event of the week.
