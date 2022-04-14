Big Lake softball got their season started off on the right foot with a win over Princeton in their season opener. The Hornets hosted the Tigers on Friday, April 8. The home team scored in every inning besides the first and never trailed.
They scored seven runs total in innings three through five and starting pitcher Emerson Bowne did the rest. She allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out 13. She also helped herself out in the batter’s box, going two for four with an RBI and two runs scored.
“I thought it was a good game to get our nerves out right away,” said Head Coach Kim Bowen. “I thought Emmy (Bowne) pitched really well. She didn’t really allow anything that got hit hard,” added Bowen.
Besides a few fielding miscues (three errors), Big Lake played a clean game.
Bowne started the game with three strikeouts and really set the tone for what the Tiger’s batters would be in for the rest of the windy afternoon.
In the bottom of the second, Sydnie Loftus lined a single to right field to lead off the inning. After two straight strikeouts the Hornets were able to get a two-out rally going. Tristyn Deckard singled on a liner to left field, Cassie Howe followed that up with a walk to load the bases. Loftus was able to score on a passed ball to open up the scoring and the Hornets took a 1-0 lead to the top of the third.
The Tigers tied the game in the top of the inning, but the Hornets quickly answered. Masyn Deckard drew a walk with one out, and that brought Bowne to the plate. She delivered on a double to left that drove in Deckard to recapture the lead. Ava Prosser singled with two outs, Megan Vetter walked to load the bases and then Tristyn Deckard walked again to double their lead to 3-1 after three innings.
Princeton got a run back in the top of the fourth on a wild pitch to cut the Big Lake lead to just one, but Big Lake got that run back and then some in the bottom of the frame. Anna Lund drew a one-out walk and scored from first on the next play. Bowne launched her second double of the game and she also scored on the next play when Loftus put the ball on the ground and reached base safely on an error from the shortstop. That extended the Hornet lead to 5-2.
Big Lake scored three more in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the sixth and took a 9-2 lead into the top of the seventh. Bowne got two quick outs and should have finished off with a 1-2-3 inning, but an error in the infield caused the runner to reach first. The next batter reached first on catcher’s interference and the next two batters hit back-to-back singles to make it 9-4, but Bowne got a ground out to short to end the game.
Masyn Deckard, Tristyn Deckard and Bowne all finished with two hits and an RBI. Caitlyn Fourdyce singled home a run in her only at-bat. Lund stole a base.
Big Lake starts their season 1-0 and is scheduled to play in Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, St. Francis on Thursday, in Zimmerman on Monday, April 18 and in Monticello on Tuesday, April 19.
