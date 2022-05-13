The Big Lake/Princeton/Spectrum co-op girls lacrosse team has been in a groove over the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, May 3 they beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids 11-3 and on Thursday, May 5 they handled Rocori 12-2 for their fourth win in five games, including two straight. They’ve outscored their opponents a combined 43-20 over that span. 12 of those 20 goals came in a loss to Becker.
Coming off a great bounce back win at home earlier in the week, the girls were feeling confident for their third straight home game against Rocori. It was the Grunewald show against the Spartans. Sisters Autumn (four goals) and Amber (two goals/two assists) combined for eight points during their 12-2 victory.
“Surprisingly she (Autumn Grunewald) was one of our goalies last year so she didn’t get to show this talent last season, but she’s showing it now. She’s great at attack and middy. She’s quick and she makes the right play. They’re both very talented and we’re going to have them both around for a while, so that’s great,” said Head Coach Lindsey Hartfiel.
The Hornets passed the ball well on the attack and that really opened up a lot of scoring opportunities that they were able to capitalize on. Things can get real chippy at times, but they play hard and it’s led to some early success.
It was senior night and Princeton senior Bailey Isaacson started the scoring by giving the Hornets a quick 1-0 lead. Rocori tied it with 14:03 left in the first half, but the Grunewald sister’s went on a personal 4-0 run to end the first half.
Autumn scored just 12 seconds after Rocori tied the game and then Amber scored almost seven minutes later. Autumn scored two straight to end the half to complete the hat-trick. Amber even assisted Autumn on her third goal with 3:29 left in the first half as the Hornets took a 5-1 lead into halftime.
Amber scored to open the second half for her second goal and the Hornets cruised their way to a 12-2 victory. It was their fourth victory in five games as they are above .500 on the year now with a 4-3 record.
Sophomore Amelia Gardner had a three point game with two goals and an assist. Seniors Janelle Gerdts and Hailey Schuller both had an assist. Senior Mckenna Leeseberg had a goal and an assist. Princeton senior goaltender Eden Dixon made 18 saves on 20 shots on goal.
The rest of the schedule for the Hornets starts to get a little tougher. Big Lake/Princeton (2-3, 1-2) plays Hutchinson (3-2) on Tuesday, Grand Rapids/Greenway (4-1) on Saturday and Brainerd (4-3) on Monday, May 16.
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, Big Lake 11
On Tuesday, May 3 the Hornets coasted to an easy win. Junior Ella Beach scored a hat-trick in the victory. Autumn Grunewald had a five point evening with a hatty of her own and two helpers. Gardner had the third hat-trick of the night for the Hornets. Dixon made 18 saves.
