Sophomore Braedyn Wemple (#26) and a gang of Hornets combine to make a tackle against the Saints during the homecoming game, Friday, Oct. 14 at BLHS.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Big Lake football continues to search for their first win of the season as they dropped their 2022 homecoming game 48-0 against St. Francis. It was a very tough matchup as Big Lake plays in class AAAA and St. Francis is literally in a class above at AAAAA.

The offensive struggles continue for the Hornets and they put the defense in a tough spot. The defense started strong, but the Hornets finished with less than 100 yards of offense.

