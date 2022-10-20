Big Lake football continues to search for their first win of the season as they dropped their 2022 homecoming game 48-0 against St. Francis. It was a very tough matchup as Big Lake plays in class AAAA and St. Francis is literally in a class above at AAAAA.
The offensive struggles continue for the Hornets and they put the defense in a tough spot. The defense started strong, but the Hornets finished with less than 100 yards of offense.
The Saints scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead and didn’t look back. The dagger came in the second quarter when the Hornet defense had the Saints looking at 4th-and-7 from at the Big Lake 25-yard line, but St. Francis threw a touchdown pass to the middle of the field to take a 21-0 lead after the PAT.
Big Lake went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and fumbled on the punt attempt giving the ball to St. Francis deep in Hornets territory. They scored on the next play and took a 28-0 lead and scored one more touchdown before the end of the half to take a 35-0 lead.
The Hornets have struggled defending the pass this season. They’ve done a good job defending the run, but big pass plays have plagued the royal blue and gold all year.
The highlight of the game for Big Lake was when sophomore Jose Acuna recovered a fumble after St. Francis muffed a punt in the third quarter.
The Saints added another touchdown in the fourth to reach a 48-0 final.
The final doesn’t indicate how well the defense played. The defense has been solid all year, but the Hornets have really struggled in the other two phases of the game. The passing game has yet to really get going as top wideout senior Jonah Mallberg was held to just one catch as senior Dashawn Harris went 2-for-12 in the air for 14 yards. Sophomore Austin Schleif had the other catch for the Hornets, a 9-yard gain.
Big Lake’s best player, senior Nolan Miller, missed the game with an injury. Sophomore Braedyn Wemple was the team’s leading rusher with 4 yards on 10 attempts. Harris had the longest rush of the game with a 7-yard scamper.
Harris might not have the raw numbers, but the senior is the vocal leader of the team and is always trying to keep the boys motivated. When not on the field he is constantly walking back-and-forth on the sidelines making his voice heard.
Wemple was the leader on defense. Consistently finding himself around the ball as he led the team with 9 tackles including one tackle for loss. Senior Jose Cortez-Sanchez and sophomore Josiah Sanford also had a tackle for loss each. The defense also held St. Francis to just 2-for-8 on third down and forced the only turnover of the game.
Head Coach Bob Blanchard mentioned after the game that the guys have to find their heart, “we’ve got to have more heart on this team and until we find that we’ll have more games like that unfortunately. We’re working on it every week trying to find ways to reset.”
“We just got to believe in ourselves and once we do great things are going to start to happen for this team,” Blanchard added.
Big Lake also is consistently undersized compared to most other teams and that really shows up in the trenches. The Hornets get pushed around on the line a lot and that makes it hard to run the ball.
Harris took over the starting quarterback spot after the Delano game and Blanchard said he earned the job in practice and took it away. “His numbers aren’t going to show well, but he had a fantastic game. He’s a great leader and a great part of this team. We just have to have some guys following behind him and bringing the passion that he brings every week,” said Blanchard.
“We can’t ask for more from our quarterback,” added Blanchard.
They have one last regular season game when they host Rocori on Wednesday before MEA break.
The 2022 section 6AAAA football playoffs start on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
