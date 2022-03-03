The individual section 6AA wrestling tournament was hosted by Monticello on Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26. Big Lake finished with three wrestlers who won their weight class and two more who won second, although there should have been four weight class champions for the Hornets. Monticello got one second place finisher to punch his ticket to state.
It was a wild weekend of wrestling with lots of good matches and some wild endings.
Senior Cash Sixberry (113), senior Dillon Browen (145) and eighth grader John Murphy (170) all won first place in their weight class. Senior Christian Noble (126) and junior Nolan Reiter (132) won second place matches to get back to the state tournament for Big Lake. Monticello sends senior Alex Fearing (170) as the lone Magic wolf to make the tournament.
Noble didn’t lost a match at all during his sophomore and junior seasons and was undefeated his senior year until the first place match against Tyson Charmoli (St. Francis). Noble was leading 1-0 and should have taken that score past the buzzer, but the refs inexplicably gave two points to Charmoli after the clock struck zero and gifted the win to Charmoli after some discussion.
Sixberry received a first round bye and then defeated Anthony Perez (Monticello) with a pin at 1:16. In the semifinals Sixberry once again finished off his opponent, Brayden Boots (St. Francis), with a pin at 1:45. In the first place match Sixberry beat Kaden Nicolas (Becker) by decision, 6-3, to win the 113 pound weight class and advance to state.
Noble took care of Blake Herbst (Foley) in the first round with a pin at 1:31. In the quarterfinals Noble again pinned his opponent, this time being Wesley Zuelke (Annand-M Lk Lightning), at 0:41. In the semifinals Noble pinned Quinn McCalla (Monticello) at 3:48. That led Noble to the first place match where he should have won and kept his three year long winning streak alive, but had to wrestle in the second place match. It was no contest. Noble pinned Gabe Nelson (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) in just 0:17 to advance to the state tournament once again.
Reiter, in one of the toughest weight classes in the state, had his work cut out for him, but he managed it well. He pinned Kellen Martin (Zimmerman) at 1:19 in the first round. In the quarterfinals he beat Brayden Ness (Sauk Rapids-Rice) on a major decision, 13-2. Then Reiter handled Mitchell Koss (Annand-M Lk Lightning) on a technical fall, 16-1, at 5:52. He lost his first match to nationally ranked Tyler Wells (Princeton) on a major decision, 16-5 and clinched second place and his place at the state tournament.
Browen received a first round bye and then beat Wyatt Witschen (Monticello) on a technical fall, 20-5, at 4:05 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals Browen beat Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) on a 4-1 decision to advance to the first place match where he beat Cole Rudnitski (Foley) 4-3 to win the section title at 145 pounds.
Murphy also got a bye to begin the tournament. In the quarterfinals he pinned Alex Klatt (Annand-M Lk Lightning) at 2:13 to advance to the semis. There Murphy was able to beat Sam Marx (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield), 14-10 to advance to the first place match. It took overtime, but Murphy was able to beat Tyson Ricker (Becker), 8-6 to win the 170 pound section title.
Fearing didn’t have to wrestle in the first round. In the quarterfinals he lost to Brady Peltier (St. Francis) 8-4 and had to advance in the consolation bracket to get back to a true second match. Fearing pinned Trey Emmerich (Foley) at 4:14 and then beat Ryan Rose (Rocori) 10-7 to get to the consolation semifinals. There he beat Sam Marx (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 5-4 and worked his way out of the consolation bracket. Then he beat Tyson Ricker (Becker) 4-3 before getting revenge on Peltier, beating him 7-3 to win second and advance to the state tournament.
Nelson Anderson at 132 pounds lost at the buzzer of the third place match in overtime to Mitchell Koss. It looked like Anderson was going to score and in the final second Koss was able to get Anderson for a takedown. McCalla also lost in overtime, 2-0, to Gabe Nelson (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) in the third place match.
It was a wild tournament in the toughest section in the state. Sixberry, Noble, Reiter, Browen, Murphy and Fearing will wrestle at the state tournament beginning Thursday and continues through Saturday at the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul.
