The 2022-2023 Big Lake girls basketball team. Back row, L-R: Bella Torrence, Emily Turbeville, Raina White, Abby Polacec, Rylie Sternquist, Emma Jacobs, Kristen Dickson. Front row, L-R: Ashley Fitzgibbons, Lauren Barthel, Lexi Moen, Mya Knapp, Kadyn Dilger, Jessie Moyer.
Rey Robinson returns for her third season as the head coach of the Big Lake girls basketball team and is assisted by Becky Hanna. Last season the Hornets struggled mightily, going 1-26 with their only win coming against St. Francis in mid-February.
They only had one varsity returner last season from the 2020-2021 season in Emily Steen, who led the team in scoring despite playing out of position for most of the year.
The most significant difference between last season and this season is that the girls return a multitude of players with varsity experience.
Arguably the team’s best player through stretches of last season, junior guard/forward Rylie Sternquist was named one of the team’s captains for this season. Her willingness and ability to play multiple roles and positions will be paramount to the Hornet’s success this season. She scored a team-high 32 points in their first game against Maple Lake.
Junior guard Kadyn Dilger is another returner who brings a scrappy style of play to the squad. She led the team in charges drawn last season and is a menace on the board, corralling multiple offensive rebounds each game despite being listed at just 5’6”.
One of two seniors on the roster, guard Jessie Moyer was named a captain for the second year in a row. She brings a willingness to pass and find an open teammate. Her selflessness is one of her best attributes. She led the team with 4 assists in their season opener.
Eighth-grader Ashley Fitzbiggons snuck into the rotation as a seventh-grader last season and brings a high basketball IQ to the table. She had 8 points and 3 assists in the season opener.
Senior center Emma Jacobs returns after missing last year with a torn ACL. She is a strong communicator and presence down low. She was also named a team captain.
Junior guard Lexi Moen, junior forward Abigial Polacec, and junior guard Raina White were also regulars in the rotation last season that is back for the Hornets in 2022-2023.
The girls are hungry to prove themselves this season after finishing with just one win during last year’s campaign. They bring back a ton of experience from last season but also showed a much better shooting touch in their 59-55 loss to Maple Lake to open the year.
A team with a lot to prove and an increased ability to knock down open shots is going to be a lot more competitive this season than they were last year. “They are hungry for wins and to continue to improve each day,” said Robinson.
