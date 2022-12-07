2022-2023 big lake girls basketball

The 2022-2023 Big Lake girls basketball team. Back row, L-R: Bella Torrence, Emily Turbeville, Raina White, Abby Polacec, Rylie Sternquist, Emma Jacobs, Kristen Dickson. Front row, L-R: Ashley Fitzgibbons, Lauren Barthel, Lexi Moen, Mya Knapp, Kadyn Dilger, Jessie Moyer.

 Jeremy Lagos

Rey Robinson returns for her third season as the head coach of the Big Lake girls basketball team and is assisted by Becky Hanna. Last season the Hornets struggled mightily, going 1-26 with their only win coming against St. Francis in mid-February.

They only had one varsity returner last season from the 2020-2021 season in Emily Steen, who led the team in scoring despite playing out of position for most of the year.

2022-2023 big lake girls basketball captains

The 2022-2023 Big Lake girls basketball captains, Jessie Moyer (left), Rylie Sternquist (center), and Emma Jacobs (right).

