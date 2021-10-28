Hornets protect hive for Mississippi 8 title

It was an ideal running day on Tuesday, Oct. 19 for Big Lake to host the Mississippi 8 conference meet. After the boys won the conference last season by one point over Monticello, they were the two schools favored to win the meet again.
Both boys teams out of Big Lake (second) and Monticello (third) are ranked in the top five teams in class AA. Eleventh grader Noah Mahoney finished the race first and was named the Mississippi 8 individual champion with a time of 16:29.2.
Big Lake countered with four of the next five runners to finish and propelled themselves to victory. Owen Layton (16:34.9) finished second, Christian Noble (16:41.2) finished third, Kade Layton (16:55.3) finished fifth, and Jack Leuer (16:59.3) finished in sixth. All of them earned All-Conference honors for their finishes. David Guyse (18:16.2) finished in 17th and Tanon Jacobson (18:37.3) placed 23rd and earned All-Conference honorable mention for their finishes.
The Magic came back with the next three finishers as Matt Penttila (17:04.9) finished seventh, Ty Brouwer (17:06.3) finished eighth and Zane Pemberton (17:31.8) finished in ninth attempting to gain some ground on the Hornets. Cade Hansen (17:37.2) finished 11th and Paul Fasen (18:00.0) finished in 15th for Monticello. All of them earned All-Conference honors for finishing in the top 16. Chris Falk (18:21.7) finished 19th and Quinn McCalla (18:31.2) finished in 21st and were named All-Conference honorable mention as well.
After edging out Monticello by just one point a year ago, Big Lake beat Monticello this year by three points to be named Mississippi 8 champions. The Hornets finished with a team time of 1:25:26.9 and scored 33 points while Monticello had a team time of 1:25:49.4 and scored 36 points to finish as conference runners-up.
The girls meet saw Becker take the conference title while Monticello came in second. Becker is ranked in the top 10 for class AA girls cross country teams while Monticello comes in just after them at 11th. It was a good race for both schools, but Becker came out on top.
Eighth grader Isabel Mahoney finished in first with a time of 19:36.2 and was named the girls Mississippi 8 individual champion for her efforts.
Emily Lovegren (20:36.3) finished in fourth place, Halle Dahlheimer (21:00.2) finished in eighth, Alexis Rimmer (21:13.7) finished in 11th and Hope Guertin (21:36.3) finished in 15th and earned themselves All-Conference honors with their finishes. Josey Nygaard (22:01.1) finished 19th, Thalisa Mendoza-Brunotte (22:02.3) finished 20th and Ava Nebben (22:07.9) finished 23rd and all earned All-Conference honorable mention for their finishes.
The red and black finished with a team time of 1:44:02.6 for a score of 39, eight points behind Becker for the conference title.
Big Lake finished seventh with a score of 175 and a team time of 2:00:07.3. Emilee Doperalski was their best finisher with a time of 22:37.9, cutting off more than a minute from her times during the beginning of the season.
The section 5AA cross country meet is Thursday with the top two teams making the state meet Saturday, Nov. 6. Monticello and Big Lake boys both have good odds of making it to state and Monticello girls are also amongst the best teams in their section and have a chance to make it to state as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.