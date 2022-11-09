Owen Layton state cross country 2022

Junior Owen Layton (middle) approaches the finish line at the class AA state cross-country meet. Layton finished with a PR and school record 5k time of 15:43.92, Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College. He was the first Big Lake runner to finish the race and placed seventh out of all individuals.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The reigning state cross-country champions had a chance to defend their crown when Big Lake traveled to St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Hornets knew they were good bets to finish in the top five again with a chance to take the stage once all was said and done.

It wasn’t where they ultimately would have liked to finish, but the Hornets took third place with 136 points, 25 behind state champion Mankato East, who had all five runners score in the top 40.

Tags

Load comments