Junior Owen Layton (middle) approaches the finish line at the class AA state cross-country meet. Layton finished with a PR and school record 5k time of 15:43.92, Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College. He was the first Big Lake runner to finish the race and placed seventh out of all individuals.
The reigning state cross-country champions had a chance to defend their crown when Big Lake traveled to St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Hornets knew they were good bets to finish in the top five again with a chance to take the stage once all was said and done.
It wasn’t where they ultimately would have liked to finish, but the Hornets took third place with 136 points, 25 behind state champion Mankato East, who had all five runners score in the top 40.
“You come to this and you think you have a chance to win, so there’s always going to be a bit of disappointment when you don’t win, especially with these boys and the expectations they have for themselves,” said Head Coach Todd Trutna.
Big Lake was coming off an excellent performance at the section championship meet. Junior Owen Layton and senior Kade Layton both finished with sub-16 minute times and sophomore Jack Leuer was close, running a 16:04.
Temps were in the mid-40s with a light sprinkle that made great running conditions for the runners because their cleats catch better when the ground is damp. The top three runners came out strong and put themselves in a position to creep up close to the top ten by the end of the first mile. By the end of the race, the Hornets had two runners in the top ten and a third just outside.
Owen Layton, the first runner in school history to run at the state tournament four separate times, finished in seventh place running his PR and re-breaking his own program 5k record at 15:43.92.
“I think it’s the first time I’ve ran a PR here,” said Owen Layton. “I think I ran the best I can and everybody else had a great day too. It’s fun to run here.”
His experience running at St. Olaf College three times previously helped him know what to expect. Every race is different and it’s hard to prepare for a race with all the state’s best runners, but it was calming to know the course.
He went out a little faster than he wanted but otherwise, he ran about how he wanted to.
“He’s been so strong and just such a leader for this team and so even-kneeled. He just has this demenor where nothing really seems to phase him. He knows how he wants to go out and attack the race and he’s not afraid to put that plan into action,” said Trutna on Owen Layton. “I’m just so proud with what he’s done.”
“We could re-run that race and those top five, six guys could flip around and about eight out of ten times be a bit different with how close they all are,” added Trutna.
Kade finished in tenth place at 16:02.18 while Leuer was right behind him at 16:05.66.
No other school had more than one runner cross the finish line at that point.
The fourth and fifth runners ran about where they have been, so it would have been tough for the Hornets to find 25 points to make up ground on the top two teams.
Mankato East finished with 111 points and state runner-ups Rock Ridge scored 113. Between both schools their last runner who scored finished 41st, so they both ran really fast races and it would have been tough to make up any points on them.
Senior Spencer Vold (17:22.50) was the next Hornet to finish, coming in 84th while junior David Guyse (17:34.33) finished in 101st place as the fifth Hornet to cross the finish line. Senior Tanon Jacobson (18:16.09), 141st, and freshman Alton Ahamed (18:32.00), 148th, were the last Big Lake runners to finish.
“Looking at it, we ran pretty well. Our fifth runner, David (Guyse), ran one of his better times of the year. Our fourth runner ran pretty similarly to what he has all year. And then our top three all had great days. I don’t know if there were 25 points for us to find to take the championship,” said Trutna.
“Everybody gave it their all. There’s nothing more that you could have asked from anybody. If you would have told me all our guys would run how they did today, I would have said ‘heck yeah,” said Owen Layton.
