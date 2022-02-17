The Hornets finally got the monkey off their back. Big Lake had lost 23 straight games dating back to Friday, March 26 against Becker for the section 5AAA championship. They picked up their win against St. Francis on Monday, Feb. 14, 63-57 in overtime.
After falling by ten to North Branch on Tuesday, Feb. 8, they lost by 31 to Zimmerman on Thursday, Feb. 10 and 47 to Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Feb. 11. They also have been playing without their senior starter, Emily Steen.
Big Lake (1-22, 1-11) travels to play Chisago Lakes (15-7, 7-3 on Tuesday and host Willmar (16-7) on Monday, Feb. 21.
North Branch 55, Big Lake 45
Big Lake led by one at the halftime break, 26-25, but they were outscored 30-19 in the second half in the loss. The Hornets have had a number of close losses this season, a signal that they were close to picking up a win.
Sophomore forward Rylie Sternquist had a team high 17 points. She added 9 rebounds and 5 assists chipping in 2 steals on defense. They racked up 8 steals on defense as a team.
Zimmerman 67, Big Lake 36
Zimmerman has double digit wins on the season and proved why as a tough matchup for Big Lake, especially without their veteran Steen. Sternquist was a bright spot for the Hornets as she put up a massive double-double scoring 19 points with 15 rebounds to go with her 4 steals.
The young team is gaining a lot of valuable experience with Steen as the only senior on the roster.
Cambridge-Isanti 63, Big Lake 16
The Bluejackets sit second in the Mississippi 8 only to the reigning class AAA state champions, Becker. Big Lake gave up a lot of size to CI who used their size advantage to bully Big Lake inside on the glass.
The size mismatch and the defensive pressure the Bluejackets put on the Hornets was the difference in the game. Sophomore Kadyn Dilger and Sternquist combined for 10 of 16 points with seventh grade guard Ashley Fitzgibbons, sophomore forward Abigail Polacec and sophomore guard Alexis Moen scored the other baskets for the Hornets.
St. Francis 57, Big Lake 63
The Hornets picked up their first win of the season in front of the home faithful on Monday. The fans were rewarded with free basketball as the Hornets and Fighting Saints went into overtime to decide the winner.
