Allie Goracke

Big Lake sophomore Allie Goracke off the vault against Monticello, Thursday, Jan. 19 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It was quite the battle between the top-ranked team in Class A and the sixth-ranked team in Class AA. Big Lake dropped a season-high score of 145.275. Monticello had a team score of 140.575.

It was a good night for both schools, but Monticello struggled on the beam as every one of their gymnasts struggled to maintain their balance on the beam during the final rotation of the night.

Brooklyn Hansen

Monticello senior Brooklyn Hansen launches onto the vault, Thursday, Jan. 19 at Big Lake High School.
Amber Grunewald

Big Lake junior Amber Grunewald during her routine on the bars against Monticello, Thursday, Jan. 19 at Big Lake High School.
Raegan Bryant

Monticello senior Raegan Bryant performs her routine on the bar against Big Lake. Bryant finished with a score of 9.025, Thursday, Jan. 19 at Big Lake High School.

