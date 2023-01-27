It was quite the battle between the top-ranked team in Class A and the sixth-ranked team in Class AA. Big Lake dropped a season-high score of 145.275. Monticello had a team score of 140.575.
It was a good night for both schools, but Monticello struggled on the beam as every one of their gymnasts struggled to maintain their balance on the beam during the final rotation of the night.
Big Lake scored 36.625 on the vault while Monticello scored 35.875. Big Lake senior Britney Krumrei led all scorers on the vault with a 9.550. Monticello senior Raegan Bryant was second at 9.450. Big Lake had the third and fourth-highest scorers with sophomore Allie Goracke (9.125) and senior Autumn Grunewald (9.075). Monticello Junior Reagan Wahnschaffe scored 8.925 to round out the top five on vault. Monticello freshman Lauren Hansen (8.900) was sixth, Big Lake senior Grace McCrone (8.875) was seventh, Monti senior Brooklyn Hansen (8.600) was eighth, Monti seventh-grader Sienna Zepeda (8.550) was ninth, and Big Lake eighth-grader Gabby Gardner (8.400) was 10th.
The Magic beat the Hornets on the bars, narrowly outscoring them 35.475 to 35.025.
Lauren Hansen (9.075) tied with Krumrei for the top score. Bryant (third, 9.025), freshman Alisha Grue (fourth, 8.925), eighth-grader Alana Becklund (eighth, 8.450), and Zepeda (10th, 8.175) performed for Monticello.
Autumn Grunewald (fifth, 8.850), junior Amber Grunewald (sixth, 8.625), senior Katie Goracke (seventh, 8.475), and McCrone (ninth, 8.250) were the others to go for Big Lake on the bars.
The beam was what really separated the two teams that night. Big Lake scored 36.350 on the beam while Monti struggled with 32.500. Big Lake had the top five scorers on the beam. Sophomore Allie Lu (9.475) finished in first. Krumrei (second, 9.125), Autumn Grunewald (third, 9.075), McCrone (fourth, 8.675), and Amber Grunewald (fifth, 8.450) went for Big Lake. Wahnschaffe (sixth, 8.275), Bryant (seventh, 8.225), Lauren Hansen (eighth, 8.050),
Brooklyn Hansen (ninth, 7.950), and Grue (10th, 7.300) went for Monticello.
Both teams scored high on the floor, but Big Lake (37.275) won their third of four events. Monticello scored 36.725 and was just 0.550 behind the Hornets.
Krumrei (first, 9.650), Autumn Grunewald (9.250) and Amber Grunewald (9.250) tied for third, Goracke (sixth, 9.125), and McCrone (ninth, 8.800) went for Big Lake. Bryant (second, 9.475), Grue (fifth, 9.150), Zepeda (seventh, 9.075), Lauren Hansen (eighth, 9.025), and Wahnschaffe (10th, 7.825) went for Monticello.
Krumrei (37.400) was the top all-around scorer. Autumn Grunewald (second, 36.250), and McCrone (fifth, 34.600) were the other all-around scorers for Big Lake. Bryant (third, 36.175) and Lauren Hansen (fourth, 35.050) were the all-around scorers for the Magic.
It was a season-high score for Big Lake, which leads Class A with an average top-three score of 144.200.
“I’m really excited that we are improving every meet and getting some girls healthy for the final stretch of the season. Next weekend we have the Class A True Team state meet and it feels good to be heading into it ranked number one in the state,” said Big Lake Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith.
Big Lake and Monticello were actually tied heading into the final rotation. Big Lake finished the night on the floor, and Monticello finished on the beam, which was ultimately the deciding factor.
“I can’t even explain. It all comes down to training and focus and I think they just struggled with the focus part of it that night,” said Monticello Head Coach Kelly Osland.
On Tuesday Big Lake was at St. Francis High School. Thursday’s meet against Becker was rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Class A True Team state meet is on Saturday beginning at Worthington Learning Center/Gymnastics Facility starting at noon.
Besides being in Big Lake last Thursday the Magic were also in North Branch on Tuesday, Jan. 17. They came away with the Mississippi 8 victory over the Vikings 137.050-132.050. As a team, Monti won every event. They scored 35.800 on the vault, 33.525 on the uneven bars, 33.450 on the balance beam, and 34.275 on the floor.
On the vault, Bryant (second, 9.40), Wahnschaffe (third, 8.90), Brooklyn Hansen (8.750) and Zepeda (8.750) tied for fifth, and Lauren Hansen (seventh, 8.550) went for Monti.
On the bars, Bryant (second, 8.725), Grue (third, 8.525), Zepeda (fourth, 8.225), Lauren Hansen (fifth, 8.050), and Becklund (sixth, 7.675) went for Monti.
On the beam, Lauren Hansen led everybody scoring 8.925. Wahnschaffe (second, 8.50), Grue (fifth, 8.150), Brooklyn Hansen (sixth, 7.875), and Bryant (7.50) went for Monti.
Bryant (second, 8.950), Grue (third, 8.70), Lauren Hansen (fourth, 8.625), Wahnschaffe (seventh, 8.0), and Becklund (eighth, 7.950) performed for Monticello on the floor.
Bryant (second, 34.575) and Lauren Hansen (third, 34.150) were the all-around scorers for Monticello. Dakota Esget was the top all-around scorer at 36.175.
Monti also participated in the Tornado Tumble Invite in Anoka on Saturday, Jan. 21. They finished second with a team score of 142.600. They finished second in all four events to invite champions, Hopkins.
“I think that we’re where we need to be at this point in the season,” said Osland. “With the lull of being off training in the winter, it’s taken us a while to get back on track but we’re moving in the right direction. It was good for us to get the mental preparation of competing back on track.”
“Our JV girls, the future of our program. They’re very talented Our JV team is outscoring varsity schools,” said Osland. The JV team actually won the Tornado Tumble against some big schools and is having a tremendous season.
Monti scored 36.70 on the vault, just 0.2 points behind Hopkins. Bryant (T-third, 9.400), Lauren Hansen (fourth, 9.250), Wahnschaffe (eighth, 9.050), and Brooklyn Hansen (ninth, 9.0) were the scorers for Monticello.
Monticello scored 34.300 on the bars, 0.65 behind Hopkins. Lauren Hansen (third, 9.050), Bryant (fourth, 9.0), and Beckland (T-ninth, 8.40) were the top three scorers for the Magic.
The red and black and a much better day on the beam than they did in Big Lake. They scored 34.500 on the beam, 1.40 behind Hopkins. Brooklyn Hansen (T-sixth, 8.80), Wahnschaffe (T-7, 8.70), and Bryant (T-eighth, 8.650) were the top three scorers for Monticello on the beam.
The girls performed their floor routines brilliantly, scoring 37.100, just 0.05 points behind Hopkins. Wahnschaffe (T-fourth, 9.350), Bryant (T-fifth, 9.30), Grue (T-sixth, 9.250), and Lauren Hansen (T-seventh, 9.20) scored for Monti.
Bryant (third, 36.350) and Lauren Hansen (T-fifth, 35.850) were top five in all-around scoring. Both continue to have excellent years for the sixth-ranked team in Class AA.
On Friday Monticello is on the road against Chisago Lakes beginning at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, Jan. 31 the Magic are back home for just the fourth time this year when they host Becker at 6 p.m.
