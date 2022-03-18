The Big Lake Hornets had the state on notice and Princeton on upset-watch when they took the fifth ranked team in class 3A to double-overtime. The Hornets had a flair for the dramatic all year, and that was showcased in the section 5AAA semi finals against Princeton.
Led by seniors Johnny O’Brien and Joe Stepp, Big Lake escaped St. Francis in the quarterfinals before their date with Princeton on neutral ground.
Their shooting made Big Lake a tough out all year as they lived and died by the three.
The blue and gold had already given Princeton a run for their money earlier in the year when they kept it close against the Tigers in Princeton earlier this season, trailing by just two at halftime before eventually losing by 20.
St. Francis was the same way, battling to plenty of close games all season, with one of the best players in the conference in senior forward Jacob Schultz. Schultz is a walking bucket that gave the Hornets all that they could handle in their rubber match.
Having split the season series 1-1 to this point, their rematch with the Fighting Saints was for all the marbles on Wednesday, March 9.
Both teams struggled to score at first, and then the Hornets got to shooting. Junior guard Mitchell Hill opened up the scoring with back to back triples. Stepp then drilled a long two as the Hornets and Saints were in a battle all evening.
Leading 12-11, junior guard Kade Layton made three straight from behind the arc to keep pace with Schultz as the Hornets maintained a slim lead.
As the first half was coming to a close, Stepp smacked a three and Kade Layton got his fourth three of the half to go with 31 seconds left to take a 28-27 lead, but the Saints got a tip-in at the buzzer to take a one point lead at halftime.
It was a back and forth game for much of the second half, a common theme for the Hornets this season. Both teams traded buckets with junior forward Carson Kunz forcing his way inside. Kunz and O’Brien gave the Saints’ defense fits as they drove inside all night and got to the line plenty of times.
With 5:38 left in the half, Stepp scored and drew a foul. He missed the free throw, but got his own miss and dished it off to O’Brien, who was fouled on a drive and he tied the game at 55 after making a free throw.
O’Brien took a two point lead on another driving layup and Stepp came right back with another and one opportunity as the Hornets took a five point lead after his free throw.
The Hornets were able to ice the game with free throws to end the game as they came away victorious, 65-60.
Stepp had a team-high 17 points in the victory, despite fouling out with 36.6 seconds left.
It was another dramatic game for the Hornets that were able to pull away in the end, “we were lucky our shooters came to play right away. They kept us ahead in the first half while we were figuring some things out,” said Head Coach Tom Critchley. “We just have really good kids,” he added.
That shooting was going to be much needed in their next game, against a top five ranked team in the state.
Of course they had to save the most dramatic game for their last. On Friday, March 11, Big Lake and Princeton played in the section semis at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
The Hornets got the first lead of the game off a bucket down low from Kunz. O’Brien then found Kade Layton in the corner for three as the shooting was hot again for Big Lake.
Looking for the upset, Big Lake built an early 18-10 lead. Princeton didn’t let the lead balloon any further. Their shooting helped maintain their lead over the Tigers early. After struggling to score to begin the game, the size difference started to come into play.
Princeton bullied their way inside to begin their climb back and they tied the game at 28 with 4:51 left in the first half after leading the entire time up to that point.
A couple turnovers at the end of the half gave a quick 4-0 Tigers run as they took a 38-37 lead into halftime. Hill got a three up at the buzzer, but it wasn’t able to fall.
The Tigers’ size and length was the x-factor that got Princeton back into the game. Princeton got a quick 47-40 advantage three and a half minutes into the half and looked like they might pull away like they did the previous game, but the Hornets wouldn’t bow down.
O’Brien, Kunz, Hill, and Stepp continued to drive inside and got to the line with Princeton committing foul after foul. Big Lake spent time in the bonus during both halves.
With 11:14 left, Hill and sophomore Owen Layton both hit threes while Stepp, Kunz and O’Brien continued to punish Princeton inside.
With 6:31 left in regulation, Stepp tied the game on a beautiful spin move down low. With 5:00 left he was fouled on a drive to take a 64-62 lead after he made both free throws. He went to the line again 38 seconds later drawing an and one opportunity.
With 3:20 left Stepp was fouled going for a loose ball and earned a trip to the line with the Hornets being in the bonus. He made both shots from the charity stripe to recapture a 69-68 lead.
Both teams traded buckets down the stretch and O’Brien got the Hornets a 74-72 lead with 44 seconds left, but the Tigers tied it right after. Princeton missed a shot at the buzzer and the game went into the first overtime tied at 74.
Hill made a three to take a one point lead 52 seconds into the first overtime. Stepp came up with a massive block and O’Brien earned a trip to the line. He made one of two and the Hornets took a 78-76 lead with 1:09 left.
With 20.3 seconds left, Princeton’s Haydn Stay went to the line and made both to give Princeton an 80-78 lead.
O’Brien wasn’t ready to go home yet though, he tied the game at 80 on a driving layup.
The Tigers missed their shot and to double-overtime we went.
O’Brien got the last points for Big Lake with 1:48 left to tie the game at 82. All the sudden the whistles dried up for the Hornets and despite contact on several drives, the Hornets weren’t rewarded with any more trips to the line.
With 9.3 seconds left after both teams scored just one bucket each in the second overtime, Stay went back to the line for Princeton. After missing his first attempt, Stay got the second to fall as the Tigers took a one point lead.
O’Brien tried to drive, but was walled up. The ball got swung to Hill for a deep catch and shoot three with 1.6 seconds left. The shot was on line, but hit the front iron as the Hornets fell inches short of the buzzer beater that would have sent Big Lake to the section final, but they lost a heartbreaker, 83-82.
Big Lake shot 50 percent from the floor, made seven shots from distance and 15 free throws in the defeat.
Stepp finished with 16 points and was a plus 5 in 38 minutes. O’Brien led the Hornets with 24 points on 10/18 from the floor and 3/5 from the line. Kunz and Stepp tied for the team lead with seven rebounds.
Critchley, of course, was proud of his team, which fought tooth and nail until the very end, “I’m just proud of my kids. They did everything we asked and then some. They battled and did all the little things. They put their hearts out there.”
Critchley mentioned they needed to find a way to make a few more little plays and find a way to finish despite the physicality of Princeton.
The Hornets played about as well as you can and it’s a very hard way to go out. There were seven seniors on the Big Lake team, including starters O’Brien and Stepp and rotation player Hayden Thieke. Kyle Segner, Riley Siegrist, Ryker Stukenholtz and Trey Wagner are the other seniors.
The Hornets finish the season 15-13 after losing to the section favorites. Princeton will battle Becker on Friday for the section title. The Tigers only have one loss this season, 76-74 to Orono back in January.
