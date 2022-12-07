Nolan Reiter

Senior Nolan Reiter standing on the podium after winning the 152 pound weight class, Friday, Dec. 2 at Big Lake High School.

 Jim Morris

The Big Lake Hornets wrestling team started the season off with their home invitational on Friday, Dec. 2.

Three Hornets made it to the first-place match in their weight class with two of them winning. Nolan Reiter won the 152-pound weight class while Carson Gellerman won at 170 pounds. Zack Smith was runner-up at 145 pounds.

