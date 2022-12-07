The Big Lake Hornets wrestling team started the season off with their home invitational on Friday, Dec. 2.
Three Hornets made it to the first-place match in their weight class with two of them winning. Nolan Reiter won the 152-pound weight class while Carson Gellerman won at 170 pounds. Zack Smith was runner-up at 145 pounds.
Kale Westgaard got the day started for the Hornets at 106 pounds. He won his first match against Marcus Hayes (Royalton-Upsala) on a major decision 13-2 but was pinned at 18 seconds against Miles Wildman (Minnewaska Area) in the semifinals. He lost in the consolation first round against Colton Noble (Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg) on a pin at 1:54.
In the 113-pound quarterfinals, Beau McCrone (Big Lake) pinned Adonijah Ripple (Royalton-Upsala) at 4:18. In the semis he was pinned by Brendan Burke (Amery) at 3:18. After pinning Isabella Heaney (Minnetonka) in the consolation semis, he won the third place match after pinning Cole Froehlich (Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg) at 2:11.
In the 120 pounds, semis Cash Stortz beat Tucker Simmons (Royalton-Upsala) on a 13-0 major decision. In the semis, he lost to Lane Anderson (Amery) on a 4-2 decision. He won his way to the third-place match by beating Isaiah Nelson (New London-Spicer) 2-0 but lost the third-place match to Chase Smith (Minnewaska Area) on an 11-3 major decision.
At 126 pounds Kole Werner pinned Benito Widiker (Amery) at 1:20 before losing 8-0 to Lane Olson (Royalton-Upsala) in the quarterfinals. He then lost Hotlton Hanson (New London-Spicer) 8-2 in the consolation bracket.
In the 132-pound quarterfinals, Dallas Sibbet beat Zaccory Anderson (Sartell-Saint Stephen) in an 8-1 decision. Derek Stangl (Pierz) pinned Sibbet in the semifinals at 2:42. In the consolation semis, he bounced back to handle Frank Betters (Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson) on a 16-1 technical fall at 3:31. Sibbett then won the third place match against Caleb Nelson (New London-Spicer) on a 13-4 major decision.
Cooper Cusick got a bye in the 138-pound consolation round after getting pinned by Josh McAnally (Minnetonka) at 3:00. He then pinned Hunter Beese (Amery) at 4:41 in the consolation semis before beating Brayden Melby (Pierz) on a 12-4 major decision.
In the 145-pound quarterfinals, Zack Smith pinned Nicholas Blaiser (Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson) at 1:27. In the semis he pinned Noah Johnson (Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg) at 4:35. He lost the first place match to Will Gorecki (Royalton-Upsala) 16-11.
Reiter opened up the 152-pound quarterfinals with a 1:10 pin against Parker Peichel (Sartell-Saint Stephen). In the semis, Reiter handled John Mead (Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson) 13-3. He won the first-place match against Sawyer Simmons (Royalton-Upsala) 6-3.
In the 160 quarterfinals, Luke Froehlich (Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg) beat Cash McCrone on a pin at 5:55.
Carson Gellerman pinned three straight opponents to win the 170-pound weight class; Joe McAnally (Minnetonka) at 4:46, Xander Johnson (Minnewaska Area) at 1:48, and Jake Leners (Royalton-Upsala) at 0:46 in the championship match.
At 195 pounds, Trajan Mussehl pinned Logan Klecki (Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson) at 1:55 during the quarterfinals. In the semis, he was pinned by Grant Cook (Amery) at 1:35. In the consolation semis Mussehl pinned Collin Johnson (Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg) at 1:52. He then won the third-place match over Logan Klecki (Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson) with a pin at 1:21.
At 220 pounds, Koy Hopke (Amery) pinned Mason Krebs (Big Lake) at 18 seconds. Krebs then bear Dillon Sandven (New London-Spicer) with a pin at 1:11. His day ended after getting pinned by Noah Jensen (Minnewaska Area) at 3:08.
Heavyweight Kane Lapointe received a bye in the quarterfinals. He then lost to Brandon Mugg (Royalton-Upsala) 5-2 in the semifinals. In the third-place match, he was pinned by Tucker Mugg (Sartell-Saint Stephen) at 4:20.
On Tuesday the Hornets hosted a triangular against Foley and AN/ML. On Thursday they host a triangular against Monticello and Rocori beginning at 5 p.m. On Saturday they wrestle in the Maple Grove Invitational beginning at 9 a.m.
