Back for his second season at the helm for Big Lake boys hoops is Tom Critchley and he’s assisted by Chuck McConville, Sam Dokkebakken, Sheridan Johnson, Nick Schaub and Tim Peterson.
Last year the Hornets went 6-10, 5-7 in the Mississippi 8, finishing in fifth place above Monticello, Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch. Their season ended in the section 5AAA quarterfinals against Rocori.
Big Lake lost a couple of studs to graduation in Jack Iverson, who led the conference in scoring and rebounding, and Wyatt Windhorst. Windhorst was second on the team in scoring at 13.3 PPG (Iverson scored 20.0 PPG.) They were the only two Hornets to average double figures in the scoring column and both now play in college. Iverson plays at Concordia-St. Paul while Windhorst plays at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota.
Johnny O’brien is the only returning starter from last year and Critchley is expecting a good season out of him after O’brien hit the weight room and spent time in the gym working on his game. He’s committed to making his last season with the Hornets as great as possible. He brings some athleticism and the ability to create some offense for the Hornets.
Joe Stepp is a senior transfer from STMA who brings a lot of athleticism to the team. Seniors Kyle Segner, Riley Siegrist, Ryker Stukenholtz and Hayden Thieke are projected to play roles in the team as well as juniors Kade Layton, Carson Kunz, Mitchell Hill and Nolan Miller. Sophomores Owen Layton, Isaiah Terlinden and Trevor Maruska should see some run as well.
The Hornets should be able to shoot the ball and are a very coachable group. The shooting needs to make up for their lack of rebounding. Turnovers can also plague this team at times so they need to take care of the ball because turnovers are a quick way to play yourself out of a game.
“I think we have the potential to be a very good team,” said Critchley. “If we can take care of the basketball and get a shot each time down the floor we will be able to play with any team in our conference. We start off with some very good opponents, Hutchinson in the top 10 in AAA and Mounds View is in the top 5 in AAAA. If we can find a way to play with these teams it will allow us to build some confidence going into the conference season,” added Critchley.
Princeton is the clear cut favorite to win the Mississippi 8 and Monticello made a surprising Cinderella run to the state tournament last year. That makes Princeton (18-2, 13-0 in the M8 last year) as the team to beat.
The Hornets first test of the season is against Sauk Rapids-Rice on the road Tuesday, Dec. 7.
