Hornets’ historic season comes to a surprise end

It was a historic season for Big Lake volleyball. They were co-conference champions for the first time in 20 years and won a section quarterfinal match for the first time in school history when they swept St. Francis two days prior to their match against Totino-Grace.
Their run came to an end however on Friday, Oct. 29 in Monticello High School when the Eagles took the last three sets after an incredible display from both sides saw the Hornets take a 1-0 lead.
Big Lake got off to a 2-0 lead to start the match before Totino-Grace got the next four points. The set was then tied at 4-4, 5-5, 7-7, 9-9 and 10-10 as neither team could get a leg up on the other.
The Eagles took a 21-16 lead before the Hornets came buzzing back. After coming back to cut the deficit to 23-22, Totino-Grace took a timeout to try and weather the storm. The Hornets promptly tied the set 23-23 before a crazy rally saw the Eagles regain a slim 24-23 lead.
The Hornets were able to come back and score the next three points to take the set 26-24 and a 1-0 lead.
Unfortunately for Big Lake they would drop the next three sets in the upset.
The Eagles defense wouldn’t let anything past them, shutting down play after play by the Hornets as they could not get any offense going on the night.
After jumping to a quick 2-0 lead the Hornets were suddenly behind 9-3 and forced to take a timeout. That got Big Lake jump started getting as close as 15-12 this time forcing the Eagles to take a timeout. Big Lake then got as close as 18-16 before the Eagles went on a run to end the set 25-17 to tie the match 1-1.
The last two sets were close the entire way. The two teams traded leads throughout the set and with the third set tied 21-21 the Eagles got the next two points forcing a Big Lake timeout. The Hornets responded by tying the set at 23 all, but the Eagles proceeded to take the next two points to clinch the set and a 2-1 lead.
T
he fourth set was similar in that neither side could break away from the other. With the set tied at 16 the Eagles took the next three points forcing Big Lake Head Coach Alisha Brust to take a timeout.
Big Lake again got as close to 21-20, but then another two points for the Eagles forced her hand to take their second timeout. The Hornets absolutely battled their way back to 23-22, but the Eagles scored the last two points and won the set (25-23) and the match (3-1).
It wasn’t the ending that Big Lake wanted, but it was still their greatest season ever and deserve a lot of credit for where they ended up on the year. Ending the season with a 17-8 record and a share of the Mississippi 8 title and one win away from appearing in the section 5AAA championship, Brust was proud of how the girls played this season.
“We’re not disappointed at all on our performance. The girls played their hearts out tonight. We knew Totino would be decent. They play in a good conference so we didn’t overlook them at all. We knew that they had some hitters and their setter is great too,” said Brust.
They went out fighting and that’s all you can ask for at the end of the day. Give your best effort and leave it all on the court and no matter the result you can be proud you gave it your all, like Hornets volleyball did all season.
St. Francis 0, Big Lake 3
On Wednesday, Oct. 27 Big Lake hosted St. Francis for the section 5AAA quarterfinals. The Hornets swept the Saints 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-16). It was the first time in school history Big Lake made it past the first round of sections.
