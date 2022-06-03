Big Lake earned the top seed for the section 5AAA playoffs, but it came with probably the toughest first round matchup. After beating Princeton, Becker took their aim at Big Lake for the section quarterfinals. Big Lake played a double header on Thursday, May 26 to begin section playoffs. They fell to Becker in game one that forced a second game against Princeton afterwards.
After starting the season missing a couple key contributors, Becker lost their first seven games, but finished the rest of the season 11-4.
That helped set up a championship game level matchup in the first round.
The game was tied at 2-2 until the top of the fifth. Becker scored two in the fifth, two in the sixth and three more during the top of the seventh to take a 9-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
Becker needed all nine of those runs as the Hornets went on a furious rally that came up two runs short of forcing extras.
Big Lake scored five in the bottom of the seventh all with two outs to make Becker sweat it out.
Anna Lund got the two-out rally started with a single to left. Masyn Deckard followed that up with an RBI double to left and a 9-3 game. Emmy Bowne hit their second straight RBI double next to make it 9-4. Sydnie Loftus kept the rally going with an RBI single to right to make it 9-5. Megan Vetter battled and drew a walk with a full count. Emma Jacobs then hit a single to load the bases. Tristyn Deckard singled to center to make it 9-6 and then Cassie Howe singled to make it 9-7 with the bases still loaded.
Becker finally got the last out on a swinging strikeout to stave off the late Hornet rally and won 9-7.
The loss sent Big Lake to the consolation bracket where Princeton was waiting for them.
Down early again, it took another late rally for the Hornets to come away victorious. The Tigers scored two during the top of the second to take a 2-0 lead. Big Lake scored on an RBI single from Megan Vetter to cut their deficit in half.
They waited until the bottom of the fifth to tack on some more.
Masyn Deckard led off the inning reaching safely thanks to an error by the Tigers’ first baseman. Bowne stepped up to the plate and delivered as she has all year with a single on a line drive to center with Deckard advancing to third on the throw.
Loftus came up next and singled on a hard grounder to right that scored Deckard. Taya Fjone who came in as a pinch runner for Bowne also scored during the play. With one out, Jacobs doubled home a run and now Big Lake suddenly was leading 4-2.
Fjone then scored from second on a passed ball and subsequent error to tack on another, 5-2 as the final run of the game.
Loftus picked up the win after going the distance allowing six hits and one walk. Both runs were unearned as Big Lake committed two errors after having five against Becker.
The win kept their season alive and they continue their consolation bracket run against St. Francis on Wednesday after their quarterfinal loss to Monticello.
Big Lake is 2-0 against St. Francis this season with a 3-2 win coming on April 13 and 1-0 on May 5.
The winner between Big Lake and St. Francis plays right after against the loser between Becker and Monticello. The winner of that game advances to the section final on Friday.
