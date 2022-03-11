It was senior night for Big Lake boys basketball on Thursday, March 3 and they defended their home court against their river rival, Monticello. The Hornets’ defense swarmed the Magic, who shot just 33 percent for the game and got revenge after Monticello beat Big Lake in Monti earlier this season.
Monticello senior guard Brady Thompson started the game off on a quick 4-0 personal run and Big Lake senior guard Hayden Thieke responded with a three and that began a first half with a lot of back and forth with neither team getting much of an advantage over the other on the scoreboard.
Big Lake started to go on a run to end the half and senior guard Johnny O’Brien hit two free throws with 19.1 seconds left. Monticello senior guard Austin Marquette got a three to go before half to stop the bleeding a bit as the Hornets took a 35-29 lead into the break.
The last 18 minutes were all Big Lake. The Hornets quickly got their lead back to double digits and with 13:12 left in the game Big Lake junior guard Kade Layton got a three to fall to extend their lead to 13 and forced Monticello to take a timeout.
Monticello also lost Thompson to an apparent ankle injury and he spent the rest of the night with ice taped to his ankle on the bench. Monticello senior guard Carson Kolles got a three to fall trying to will the Magic back into the game, but it wasn’t enough.
The refs were quick to their whistles with both teams shooting 30 combined free throws in the second half. Big Lake spent most of the second half in the bonus.
Magic junior guard Derek Harley got a three to cut it back to nine with 7:51 left, but Hornet sophomore guard Owen Layton answered with a three of his own to get their lead right back to 12.
The Hornets shot 40 percent from three and made 12 free throws in the second half to inflate their lead in the waning minutes. Big Lake senior Joe Stepp finished back-to-back layups to get the lead up to 22 as the Hornets went on to win 81-58. Their largest lead of the night was 24.
There were 15 lead chances, but those all came in the first half. Monticello shot 21/63 (33.3 percent) and Big Lake shot 26/58 (44.8 percent). The Hornets got 21 second chance points and that was a big difference in the game. Big Lake also outscored Monticello 21-8 from the charity stripe.
Thompson and Kolles tied for the Magic’s team high with 11 points. Thompson, Kolles, senior guard Wyatt Sawatzke and senior forward Joe Schluender all tied for the team lead with 4 rebounds each. Stepp led the Hornets with 17 points followed by Owen Layton with 16, O’Brien with 14 and Kade Layton added 12. Stepp and O’Brien finished with double-doubles with 10 and 13 rebounds respectively.
“The kids were ready to play. There’s always something special when you have Big Lake versus Monti. Our kids enjoy playing each other. They’ve been doing it since they were yay big and now it’s senior night and the kids were really fired up for it,” said Big Lake Head Coach Tom Critchley.
That was the end of the regular season for Monticello, who finished with a record of 13-13, 9-5 in the Mississippi 8 and host Chisago Lakes on Wednesday for the section 5AAA quarterfinals. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Big Lake finished their regular season with a win against Becker on the road the day after they beat Monticello on Friday, March 4 to finish with a record of 14-12, 7-7 in the M8. They beat the Bulldogs 76-65 on the back of Stepp’s 17 for the second straight night. Junior guard Mitchell Hill added 13, Kade Layton had 11 and junior forward Carson Kunz had 10.
Big Lake hosts St. Francis on Wednesday in their section 5AAA quarterfinal matchup. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
