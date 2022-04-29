Monticello hosted Big Lake on Tuesday, April 19. It was a cold and windy day, which has been pretty much every day this spring.
Both teams feature a couple premiere starting pitchers, but it was the Hornets’ Emmy Bowne who stole the show. She pitched a complete game shutout and allowed just one hit while striking out 15. The Magic’s Lillie Binsfeld started and took the loss. She allowed seven runs (six earned) in five innings.
Big Lake scored three in the third and four in the fourth to blow the game open.
Bowne singled to right with one out during the top of the third to get on for Big Lake. Tristyn Deckard singled on a bunt advancing Bowne to second. Sydnie Loftus then singled on a line drive to right field that scored Bowne and advanced Deckard to third. Loftus stole second that allowed Deckard to steal home. Loftus then scored when Ava Prosser doubled on a line drive to center to give the Hornets a 3-0 lead.
Monti went one-two-three during the bottom of the third and sent the Big Lake bats right back to work for the top of the fourth. Masyn Deckard singled with one out to get the rally started for Big Lake. Tristyn Deckard then put the ball in play and was safe due to an error and Masyn Deckhard advanced to third on the same play due to a couple more errors. Loftus then walked to load the bases. Prosser then struck again for Big Lake. She singled home two runs and then Megan Vetter singled home two more during the next at-bat. Monti got out of the inning after that, but the damage was done as the Magic trailed 7-0.
Big Lake scored two more runs in the top of the sixth to win 9-0.
Chloe Hinz recorded the only Monticello hit of the game against Bowne.
The Magic split their next two games while the Hornets won their next game to get to 4-0 on the season.
Monticello (2-3, 2-2 M8) is scheduled to play in Chisago Lakes (2-0, 2-0) on Tuesday, in Zimmerman (1-2) on Wednesday before hosting Cambridge-Isanti (1-4, 0-2) on Thursday.
Big Lake (4-0, 4-0 M8) is scheduled to play in Cambridge-Isanti (1-4, 0-2) on Tuesday and in Princeton (4-3, 1-3) on Thursday.
Monticello 2, North Branch 14
Monti visited North Branch on Thursday, April 21. The Magic scored two runs on five hits. Kennedy Bieger and Hannah Storey both recorded an RBI each. Josi Ordorff and Allison Beilke scored the runs. Binsfeld started for Monticello and took the loss. She allowed 14 runs (eight earned) in 5.1 innings on nine hits and three walks. She struck out four and walked three.
Princeton 4, Monticello 9
The bats woke up for Monticello on Friday, April 22. They scored nine runs on 10 hits after combining for two runs on six hits their previous two games. Ordorff batted 3/4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored. Kallie Finkbeiner batted 3/4 as well, scoring twice. Hinz also had a home run and three RBI. Princeton scored a run in the first, fourth, sixth and seventh innings.
Becker 1, Big Lake 2
On Thursday, April 21 Big Lake hosted Becker and both teams got great efforts from inside the circle. Bowne was her usual self, pitching nine innings to earn the win. She struck out 12 and allowed just three hits and two walks. The one run allowed was unearned. Bowne has pitched every inning but just three this season so far for Big Lake, going 3-0 with a four inning save in the only game she didn’t start. Ruby Stockham scored a run on a fielder’s choice in the sixth and the Hornets won on a walk-off fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth. Loftus singled to lead off the inning and Sydney Stortz came in as a pinch runner. Stortz was able to advance to second on a passed ball and to third on an error. She scored on the next play.
