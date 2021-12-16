Monticello hosted a triangular between Big Lake and Rocori on Thursday, Dec. 9. It was a dominating performance by the Hornets as they took all but two matches against Monticello and then took care of Rocori.
Big Lake beat Monticello 68-3 and Rocori 45-30. Monticello lost to Rocori 45-30. Nelson Anderson and Christopher Perez were the only Magic wrestlers to come away with a victory against the Hornets. Anderson secured two points in about the final eight seconds of his match, going full Gable Steveson to secure his victory.
Big Lake is off to a great start early this season and appears like the cream of the crop of the Mississippi 8.
At 106 pounds, Beau McCrone beat Caleb Kalenbach via decision 6-1. At 113 pounds, Landon Bagne won by forfeit. At 120 pounds, Cash Sixberry defeated Anthony Perez on a fall at 0:54. At 126 pounds, Christian Noble defeated Quinn McCalla by a fall at 2:24.
At 132 pounds Nolan Reiter defeated Garett Bauer on a fall 1:14. Then it was the back and forth match at 138 pounds between Nelson Anderson and Luke Schumacher. The match went down to the wire with Anderson scoring two points at the end to win by a 4-3 decision.
Big Lake swept the matches the rest of the way. At 145 pounds, Zack Smith defeated Joseph Gleason on a tech fall, 15-0. At 152 pounds Dillon Browen beat Griffen Fieldseth on a fall at 1:21. At 160 pounds Tyler Dehmer defeated Wyatt Witschen on a fall at 1:12. At 170 pounds John Murphy defeated Alex Fearing on a fall at 4:40. At 182 pounds Brett Bordwell defeated Mason Bauer on a fall at 1:05.
At 195 pounds, Christopher Perez got the final win of the night for the Magic over the Hornets against Peter Duncombe on a decision, 8-7. At 220 pounds, Rieley Mullen beat Ben Bauer on a fall at 0:43. For the last match between Big Lake and Monticello at 285 pounds, Kane Lapointe won by forfeit. The final score was Big Lake 68, Monticello 3.
Next up was Big Lake versus Rocori. The score was closer, but the Hornets still won 45-30.
Rocori started off with the first victory at 106 pounds. Kameron Moscho defeated Landon Bagne on a fall at 2:24. The Spartans took the next match too, at 113 pounds, Renner Haven defeated Beau McCrone on a fall at 2:44. At 120 pounds, Cash Sixberry and the Hornets got on the board because of a forfeit.
At 126 pounds Christian Noble defeated Jack Major on a fall at 1:18. At 132 pounds, Nolan Reiter also got a win because of a forfeit. Luke Schumacher at 138 pounds also won because of a forfeit. At 145 pounds Zack Smith defeated Luke Hemmesch by a decision, 8-2.
152 pounds, Austin Moscho stopped the Hornets run with a victory over Dillon Browen with a 5-0 decision. At 160 pounds Tyler Dehmer got the Hornets on track again with a win over Aaron Baisley on a fall at 2:29. At 170 pounds, John Murphy defeated Ryan Rose on a fall at 4:55.
Rocori won the next three matches. At 182 pounds, Mason Orth won a close one over Brett Bordwell on an 8-7 decision. At 195 pounds, Matthew Goebel defeated Peter Duncombe on a 2-0 decision. At 220 pounds Grady Minnerath defeated Rieley Mullen on a fall at 2:00. At 285 pounds, Kane Lapointe won on another forfeit.
Rocori flipped the script against Monticello 45-30, but the results weren’t posted in time to add them.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Big Lake took place in a triangular in Foley. They came away 2-0.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, Big Lake and Monticello also wrestled in the Maple Grove Crimson Invitational.
Big Lake had several wrestlers come in first place in their weight bracket. At 120 pounds, Cash Sixberry defeated Connor Peterson (Maple Grove) by decision, 8-1. At 126 pounds, Christian Noble defeated Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) by decision, 4-2. At 132 pounds, Nolan Reiter defeated Tanner Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) on a tech fall, 16-1 at 5:24. At 170 pounds, John Murphy defeated Ashton LaBelle (North Branch) by decision, 6-4. And at 182 pounds, Brett Bordwell defeated Bryon Sauvy (St. Michael-Albertville) on a fall at 1:41.
Monticello did not have a wrestler win a first place match. Nelson Anderson at 138 pounds won his third place match over Landon Umbreit (Rush City-Braham) on a fall at 4:31 and that was the highest finish for a Magic wrestler. Fearing and Mason Bauer also reached a third place match.
