Third-year Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith returns with assistants Kris Kitzman, Abby Schreifels, and Theresa Johnson after going 7-0 in conference meets last season and were Section 7A champions. The Hornets also finished third at both True Team and the Minnesota State High School League state tournaments. It was the third straight season the Hornets won the section.
Current senior Britney Krumrei was fifth on vault, sixth on bars, fifth on floor, and third in all-around scoring. Lola Visci was the state champion on bars and was fifth in the class in all-around scoring. Allie Goracke was 15th on the floor, and Kennadie Ell was seventh on the beam.
Krumrei and Goracke are the only returners from last season’s state participants. Ell graduated and Visci moved to Colorado.
Despite losing Ell and Visci, there are still plenty of girls who return with experience at either the varsity or junior varsity levels. Seniors Katie Goracke, Grace McCrone, Autumn Grunewald, Britney Krumrei, Breanna Ziembo, juniors Amber Grunewald and Kaelyn Dietz, and sophomores Allie Goracke and Allie Lu.
Calla Morris is a freshman with varsity potential in some of the events.
“We have a strong group of returning girls who have experienced a lot of success the past few years. They know what it takes to compete under pressure and in the biggest meets,” said Goldsmith.
Unfortunately the biggest weakness for the Hornets this season will be a lack of numbers due to injuries, graduation, and Visci moving away.
“We have more unknowns coming into this season but I believe we will be a tough team to beat again this year. Our girls always work hard in the gym and seem to be at their best when it counts. I’m really excited for girls to get new opportunities,” said Goldsmith.
Krumrei has a chance to advance to state for the sixth time individually and will look to improve on her third-place all-around finish from last year.
The Hornets will have another good team as they try to win the section for the fourth season in a row and return to the state tournament.
