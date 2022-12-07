2022-2023 Big Lake gymnastics team captains

The 2022-2023 Big Lake gymnastics team captains, Grace McCrone (left) and Breanna Ziembo (right).

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Third-year Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith returns with assistants Kris Kitzman, Abby Schreifels, and Theresa Johnson after going 7-0 in conference meets last season and were Section 7A champions. The Hornets also finished third at both True Team and the Minnesota State High School League state tournaments. It was the third straight season the Hornets won the section.

Current senior Britney Krumrei was fifth on vault, sixth on bars, fifth on floor, and third in all-around scoring. Lola Visci was the state champion on bars and was fifth in the class in all-around scoring. Allie Goracke was 15th on the floor, and Kennadie Ell was seventh on the beam.

