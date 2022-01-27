It was a battle of the heavyweights in Monticello on Thursday, Jan. 20. Big Lake with an average score of 144.700 is the second ranked team in class A while Monticello, who has spent much of the season in the top five in class AA, currently sits as the number 13 team in class AA with an average score of 140.492.
It was a battle that went down to the wire, as Big Lake barely edged out Monticello, 140.65-139.6. Big Lake scored a hair better in three out of four events, with the Magic getting the better of the two on the beam, 33.25-33.225.
The Hornets are led by Britney Krumrei and Lola Visci. Krumrei is the top scoring all-around gymnast in the state out of 2,760 with an average score of 37.6000. Visci sits at eleventh with an all-around average of 36.4800. Autumn Grunewald (39th), Amber Grundewald (46th) and Kennadie Ell (86th) also crack the top 100 for the Hornets.
The Magic have Raegan Bryant (40th) and Lauren Hansen (74th) in the top 100 of all-around performers.
All events were very very close. Starting on the vault, Big Lake outscored Monticello 36.825-36.55. Krumrei led the vault with a score of 9.65 for the Hornets with Raegan Bryant scoring 9.35 for Monticello. On the bars, the Hornets won 34.1-33.95. Visci led the meet with a score of 9.25. Alana Becklund was second with a score of 8.8 for the Magic.
Despite Visci being the top scorer overall on the beam, the Magic had the next four highest scorers to take the beam, 33.25-33.225. Visci scored 8.875. Reagan Wahnschaffe was next with a score of 8.425. Bryant (8.325), Brooklyn Hansen (8.275) and Lauren Hansen (8.225) rounded out the top five. The floor was close as well, of course. Big Lake once again barely outscored Monticello, 36.5-35.85. Krumrei scored 9.425 and Visci was next with 9.225. Presley Kass was third and the highest scorer for Monticello at 9.05.
Visci led all-around scorers at 36.66. Krumrei was second at 36 flat, Reagan Wahnschaffe was third at 34.875, Reagan Bryant was fourth at 34.775 and Lauren Hansen rounded out the top five all-around scorers at 34.625.
Monticello have Chisago Lakes on Thursday and Becker on Monday. Big Lake has Becker on Thursday and Cambridge-Isanti on Monday.
Big Lake 178.050, 3rd place
Big Lake participated at the class A true team state meet on Saturday, Jan. 22. They scored 178.050 as a team, just half a point behind second place Mankato West and 1.975 points behind Watertown Mayer/Mound-Westonka. Krumrei led Big Lake with an all-around score of 37.325. Visci was next with an all-around score of 36.300. They were the only Hornets to participate in every event.
Monticello at the Tornado Tumble in Anoka
The Magic participated in the Tornado Tumble in Anoka on Saturday, Jan. 22. Raegan Bryant finished fourth in all-around scoring at 35.450. She led all gymnasts on the vault with a score of 9.5 and was second on the floor scoring 9.250. She was also top ten in the bars and the beam. Lauren Hansen finished fifth in all-around scoring at 34.900. Hansen also finished top ten in all events, fifth in vault (9.1) and fourth on bars (8.6). The JV team took first place. Annabelle Klimesh led all-around scorers at 32.050. She finished in the top two in every event. Sydney Lerberg finished third (30.7) and Savannah Swanson finished fifth (28.75) in all-around.
