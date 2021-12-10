Big Lake gymnastics is led by Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith. Goldsmith is assisted by Nikki Dilbert-Collison, Kris Kitzman and Kacey Skarhus.
The Hornets are coming off another fantastic season, finishing 6-1 and being named section 7A champions for the second straight season. They were ranked as high as second in the class A rankings.
Coming off a state title in 2019-2020 and despite injuries and inconsistent practice schedules, the Hornets still won the section for the second straight season and finished seventh at state. Five individuals qualified for state last year and four of them return to this year’s team.
Sophomore Lola Visci and junior Britney Krumrei are two of the top gymnasts on the team.
“Lola Visci has a chance to place in the all-around at state, she qualified last year as well. She’s one of the top gymnasts in class A. She was a huge part of our state championship team in 2020 and our team that returned there last year. She was all-state as well,” said Goldsmith.
“Britney Krumrei has a chance to place in the all-around at state too. She has qualified to state as an individual since being a seventh grader, another top gymnast in class A and was All-State last season,” said Goldsmith.
Junior Autumn Grunewald and senior Kennadie Ell will also be huge competitors for the Hornets in 2021-22. Grunewald has increased her difficulty levels and has added a new vault. She qualified for state on the beam last year. Ell also qualified last year as an individual for the state meet on the beam after helping Big Lake win the state championship the year prior.
Sophomore Amber Grunewald will be able to compete in multiple events and has already shown consistency on the beam and floor. Freshman Allie Lu and Allie Goracke will also help out the team in a big way. Lu can hold her own in all four events and Goracke was all-conference on vault last season.
Despite some lack of depth on the bars, Big Lake will once again be one of the top teams in class A for gymnastics. The Mississippi 8 is a tough conference, but Big Lake is at the head of the pack.
The Hornets already have a victory under their belts. They took first place out of nine teams at the Elk River Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4 with 143.05 points edging out Wayzata, who was a close second. The blue and gold finished first on vault and beam and second on the bars and floor.
That’s a strong indicator of the overall talent and depth they retain this season and a trip to the state tournament is likely once again on the table for this team.
