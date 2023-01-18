Nolan Reiter

Senior Nolan Reiter takes down Anthony Suedbeck of Irondale, Friday, Jan. 13 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Big Lake wrestled at the Monticello quad on Friday, Jan. 13. The Hornets went 2-0 and beat Irondale 52-18 and North Branch 80-0. They avoided Monticello and Becker.

It was as good of a day as you could have for the Hornets. Their first opponent was Irondale in round one. Big Lake won eight matches by falls.

