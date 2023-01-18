Big Lake wrestled at the Monticello quad on Friday, Jan. 13. The Hornets went 2-0 and beat Irondale 52-18 and North Branch 80-0. They avoided Monticello and Becker.
It was as good of a day as you could have for the Hornets. Their first opponent was Irondale in round one. Big Lake won eight matches by falls.
Freshman Kale Westgaard (Big Lake) got the party started when he pinned Nicholas Nerdahl (Irondale) at 5:27 for six points in the 106 lb. match. Irondale took the 113 lb. match when Ryder Jacobs beat freshman Beau McCrone in a close match 9-7. Sophomore Cash Stortz (Big Lake) made quick work of Hasan Thompsen (Irondale) in the 120 lb. match. Stortz pinned Thompsen in just 37 seconds. Sophomore Kole Werner (Big Lake) lost another close match to Arlo Brinkman (Irondale) 6-4 at 126 lbs.
Sophomore Dallas Sibbet (Big Lake) scored six points for the Hornets in the 132 lb. match after he pinned Jack Metz (Irondale) at 1:50. Junior Zack Smith (Big Lake) added six more in the 138 lb. match when he pinned Clayton Solberg (Irondale) at 3:11. At 145 lbs. Sophomore Cooper Cusick (Big Lake) pinned Anthony Suedbeck (Irondale) at 0:36.
At 152 lbs. Senior Nolan Reiter (Big Lake) handled Aaron Saralampi (Irondale) with a 19-3 technical fall. 160 lb. junior Cash McCrone (Big Lake) pinned Ole Cope (Irondale) at 1:34. Sophomore Carson Gellerman (Big Lake) at 170 lbs. Beat Romer Pugh (Irondale) on a fall at 3:19. Junior Gauge Hoffman earned Big Lake’s last win of the match when he pinned Calvin Brinkman (Irondale) at 3:51.
Junior Trajan Mussehl lost the 195 lb. match on a fall, freshman Henry Kuchera lost on a 7-4 decision, and Kane Lapointe lost the heavyweight match 3-1.
Big Lake had a bye in round three and then took care of North Branch in round three. The Vikings had to forfeit six matches, Big Lake pinned six other Vikings, and there was one decision and one technical fall.
On Thursday the Big Lake wrestling team travels to Chisago Lakes for a triangular beginning at 5 p.m. and on Saturday they’re at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School for an invitational beginning at 9 a.m. They’re back at home on Thursday, Jan. 26 when they host Becker for a dual beginning at 6 p.m.
