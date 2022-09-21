Rylie Sternquist pass

Junior forward Rylie Sternquist plays a perfect through ball to sophomore forward Emma Borer (not pictured) in the first half against North Branch, Thursday, Sept. 15 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Big Lake girls soccer picked up a 2-0 win against North Branch on Thursday, Sept. 15 to go above .500 on the season for the second time this season after a 2-0-1 start to the year. Senior forward Savannah Baker used her speed to beat the Vikings in the first half for the game-winning-goal and junior forward Rylie Sternquist added another in the second half off a set piece to tack on the insurance goal.

It was a great team win as the defense did a good job forcing North Branch to take shots primarily from the perimeter and that allowed a fairly easy night for junior goalkeeper Kadyn Dilger.

Savannah Baker goal

Senior forward Savannah Baker fires a shot that beats the keeper bottom left for the game-winning-goal in the first half against North Branch, Thursday, Sept. 15 at Big Lake High School.

