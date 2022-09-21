Big Lake girls soccer picked up a 2-0 win against North Branch on Thursday, Sept. 15 to go above .500 on the season for the second time this season after a 2-0-1 start to the year. Senior forward Savannah Baker used her speed to beat the Vikings in the first half for the game-winning-goal and junior forward Rylie Sternquist added another in the second half off a set piece to tack on the insurance goal.
It was a great team win as the defense did a good job forcing North Branch to take shots primarily from the perimeter and that allowed a fairly easy night for junior goalkeeper Kadyn Dilger.
Baker is in great form recently and it rewarded her with the game-winner against the Vikings. The team has been working on their striking technique from close range and it came to fruition in Baker’s goal.
“Like, everything we’ve been working on in practice; which is just hitting it with the inside of the foot into the corner and that’s all I did and it worked out,” Baker said laughing.
After being with the team through some seasons where they didn’t have as much success, it’s been fun for Baker to see some wins come for her and the team in her senior season. “It’s really nice, considering when I first started the team back in middle school and freshman year, we were always like, oh and eight ya know? It was pretty rough, but now we’re actually getting in the groove of things and we’re doing a lot better,” Baker said.
The Hornets played great for most of the game. They managed to get a few shots on goal and there were several other plays where the Vikings’ keeper came out and made a play on the ball before the Hornets could get a shot off.
Six minutes into the game Big Lake got a breakaway chance, but the keeper came out to save it. Dilger made an easy save 10:30 into the game on an easy shot from outside the box.
The blue and gold did a good job maintaining possession for the majority of the game and were aggressive attacking the ball when they didn’t have possession.
With 18:20 left in the half junior forward Lexi Moen made a great run, but the defense got a foot in the way of her shot.
A few minutes later, Baker got free through the middle of the field and split the defense. She placed a shot perfectly to the bottom left corner to beat the keeper and lit the scoreboard for a 1-0 Hornets lead with 13:44 left in the first half.
Just a minute later a similar play nearly happened again for the home side. Sternquist played a great through ball to Baker attempting to split the Vikings’ back line once again. Baker looked like she was going to have a chance at another, but the keeper came off her line to steal the ball away before Baker had a chance to get a shot off.
A minute later Moen had a great look off of a throw-in, but the shot went wide.
With 7:15 remaining in the half Sternquist played another great ball, this one to sophomore forward Emma Borer, but her shot on goal was saved by the keeper.
The score remained 1-0 into the halftime break.
After doing a good job feeding her teammates on runs, Sternquist got her own chance at a goal. Moen ripped a shot off a free kick and on the rebound Sternquist got her foot to the loose ball inside the box and found the back of the net for a goal and a Hornets 2-0 lead.
The North Branch side started to get a little more shots in the second half, but Dilger wasn’t troubled too much as she completed a 6 save shutout.
Head Coach Brady Johnson said it was an emphasis of theirs to create chances with some through balls and they were successful with that strategy. “Yes, to create chances by playing through balls. In the first half we had three or four chances that we made happen with the through ball.”
He also was happy with the way the defense played, keeping pressure off of Dilger. “Defensively it was a lot better for us. We had a defender in front of the ball so from that standpoint both of the ends were good today,” Johnson added.
It was a complete game on both sides of the field for Big Lake. They spent a lot of time in the middle and attacking thirds of the field, creating multiple good looks for themselves while shutting down the Vikings’ attack.
They dropped their next game 1-0 to Heritage Christian but jumped back above .500 after a 1-0 win over Chisago Lakes.
Big Lake (4-3-1, 3-2 M8) is on the road against Becker (2-7, 1-3 M8) on Thursday. On Saturday they host St. Cloud Apollo (2-5). On Monday, Sept. 16 they’re on the road again against Zimmerman (4-3-1).
Big Lake 0, Heritage Christian 1
On Saturday, Sept. 17 the girls lost 1-0 on the road. Dilger made 7 saves.
Big Lake 1, Chisago Lakes 0
On Monday, Sept. 19 the girls got their fourth win of the season against the Wildcats. Moen assisted Sternquist in the second half for the game-winning-goal. Dilger made 16 saves for her fourth shutout of the season.
