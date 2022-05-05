The Big Lake girls lacrosse team doesn’t have a lot of experience playing lacrosse yet, but they don’t let that affect their play. Since Big Lake doesn’t have a youth lacrosse program, a lot of these girls’ first time playing is at the high school level.
On Tuesday, April 26 they picked up an easy win over Rocori, 13-3. On Friday, April 29 they hosted Becker in a game they lost 12-7.
The girls got off to a slow start against the Bulldogs, falling behind 6-0 in the first half before getting on the board.
Big Lake struggled to beat Becker’s zone defense “it took us a while to figure it out, but once we started passing more we were able to get in there in the second half and get some goals,” said Head Coach Lindsey Hartfiel.
It’s only their third year playing as a program, so to see some success early with a couple wins and getting some goals on the board should do nothing but help their confidence moving forward.
Autumn Grunewald, who finished with a hat-trick, scored her first goal of the game at the end of the first half to get the Hornets on the board. Their attack struggled to get many shots on goal, but Grunewald finally broke through.
After scoring just once in the first, Big Lake scored six times in the final 25 minutes to make a game out of it. Grace Dols scored quickly to start the second half and Abby Polacec found the back of the net quickly after Dols’ goal to cut the deficit to 6-3.
Becker responded with the next two goals before Polacec scored her second goal of the game to make it 8-4. Again, Becker scored two straight goals to increase their lead. Autumn Grunewald then went on a 2-0 run herself to complete the hatty. That closed the gap to 10-6, but it was too little too late. Becker tacked on two more between an Eleona Dixon goal as the Hornets fell 12-7.
Autumn Grunewald added an assist to give her a three point evening. Goaltender Eden Dixon made 12 saves on 24 shots on goal.
To make their production even more impressive, Polacec is normally a (very solid) defender that the Hornets moved up to attack at the end and Autumn Grunewald played goalie last year. The two showcase tremendous versatility doing whatever Hartfiel needs from them.
Big Lake (2-3, 0-2) hosts Sartell/Sauk Rapids (0-2, 0-1) on Tuesday and Rocori (0-5) on Thursday.
Big Lake 13, Rocori 3
The girls picked up their second win of the season in dominating fashion over Rocori. Ella Beach, Autumn Grunewald, Amber Grunewald and Amelia Gardner all scored twice for the Hornets. Eden Dixon made seven saves on 10 shots on goal.
