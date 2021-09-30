Hornets fly to victory at Milaca Mega Meet

The Big Lake cross country teams ran in the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday, Sept. 25. It was a bright and sunny day creating an ideal setting for the runners to participate.
Coming into the meet ranking third as a team, the boys cross country team ran their full lineup instead of splitting the team into the different age groups. Looking to see how they stacked up to the rest of the state, they quite literally, ran away with it.
The boys finished with a score of 89 with a team time of 1:25:20.6. It was a phenomenal showing for the Hornets. It was the first time ever that Big Lake took first place at the Milaca Mega Meet.
Christian Noble finished third overall as an individual out of 161 boys with a time of 16:26.3. Owen Layton finished right behind him fourth overall with his time of 16:27.8.
His brother Kade Layton also finished in the top ten, coming in eighth with a time of 16:45.5. Jack Leuer was next for Big Lake. He finished the race in 17:29.2, good for 23rd. Tanon Jacobson finished with a time of 18:11.9. David Guyse followed Jacobson closely with his time of 18:18.5. Luke Hugo capped off the Big Lake runners with a time of 19:14.6.
The Big Lake girls came in 17th place on Saturday, but didn’t run Emilee Doperalski during the varsity race. Grace Heider finished with a time of 25:00.9, Samantha Burton finished in 25:54.0, Sophia Tienter finished in 26:04.2, Olivia Potter finished in 26:45.8, Nicole Rempel finished in 26:58.5, and Jadyn Rust finished in 27:03.3.
“Big Lake had some great performances today individually. We saw a vast majority of our runners have their best times of the year. It is great for the athletes to see their hard work starting to pay off,” stated Todd Trutna.
