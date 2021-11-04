The Hornets dominated the competition all year and that was no different on Thursday, Oct. 28 during the section 5AA cross country meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
The Hornets fought through less than ideal conditions as it was raining and windy during the meet. That didn’t bother the Big Lake runners as their top four finishers finished two-three-four-five overall for a team score of 32, four points ahead of runner-up Monticello.
Christain Noble finished second overall with a time of 16:29.50 to lead Big Lake. Kade Layton (16:36.43) and Owen Layton (16:39.73) finished third and fourth with Jack Leuer (16:47.38) coming in fifth. Four runners in the top five is a dominant performance. Tanon Jacobson (17:49.01) finished in 18th as the last scorer for Big Lake. David Guyse (18:04.68) also finished in the top 24 runners coming in at 21 for Big Lake. Spencer Vold finished in 34th as the last Big Lake boys runner to finish the race.
“We have had over a dozen boys qualify for the state meet individually, but this is the first boys’ team we have qualified through to the state meet. Making it to the state meet is a great accomplishment. This crew is not content with just making it to state, and they are set on bringing some hardware home next weekend,” stated Head Coach Todd Trutna.
The girls team finished tenth as a team with 235 points. Emilee Doperalski finished as the Hornets’ top runner coming in at 37th. Erin Kjellberg finished in 44th place, Campbell Slattery finished 47th, Grace Heider finished in 52nd, Samantha Burton finished 55th, Jax Ages finished 67th and Samantha Potter finished in 78th.
“These young men continue to be so impressive. This team continues to show discipline and poise. It is truly a pleasure to coach them. They have worked so hard to get to this point and all the coaches are so proud of all our runners,” added Trutna.
The boys will race at the class AA state meet on Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.