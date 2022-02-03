Big Lake gymnastics finished their season undefeated and are 2021-22 Mississippi 8 champs. The Hornets finish the regular season as the second ranked gymnastics team in class A averaging 145.617 points per meet.
“We are honored and humbled to be the M8C champs for the 2021-22 season. Our team has an amazing opportunity to win our section again and make it to state for the 3rd year in a row. We are definitely blessed to have tremendous student athletes, great support from our families, boosters, fans and our administration. A top notch facility and my assistant coaches are the best. Amy Hedberg, our off season coach also does phenomenal work with our girls when we are unable to have contact with them. We are definitely a large gymnastics family. It’s truly a team effort to have the program we do,” said Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith.
On Thursday, Jan. 27 Big Lake hosted Becker. The Hornets conquered the Bulldogs 145.800-138.200 and had three of the top five all-around scorers.
Big Lake started off on the vault where they outscored Becker 37.000-35.850. Britney Krumrei had the highest score at 9.550 with teammate Lola Visci coming in second after scoring 9.400. Allie Goracke finished with the fourth highest score at 9.150, Ava Heinen was sixth with a score of 8.900 and Allie Lu scored 8.850.
Next was the uneven bars where Big Lake won 35.900-32.400. Visci dominated the bars scoring 9.750. Krumrei was next at 9.150. Grace McCrone and Katie Goracke tied for third at 8.500. Sam Merten rounded out the Hornets scorers with 8.100 and placed fifth.
The Hornets won the beam 36.200-24.250. Ell placed first on the beam with her score of 9.350. Krumrei was second at 9.100, Allie Goracke tied for third at 8.900, Amber Grundewald was fourth at 8.850 and Visci was eighth at 8.150.
The floor was close with the Hornets winning by just one, 36.700-35.700. Allie Goracke led all floor scorers with 9.450. Visci finished third at 9.200, Ell finished fourth at 9.150, Krumrei was sixth at 8.900 and Heinen finished seventh at 8.850.
Krumrei (36.700) and Visci (36.500) finished one-two in all around scoring. Allie Goracke (27.500) finished fourth in all-around, Ell (18.500) and Heinen (17.750) all finished top ten in all-around scoring.
Heading into Monday night, Big Lake and Cambridge-Isanti both went into the meet undefeated in a winner-takes-all final meet for the Mississippi 8 title against the number two team in class A and the number seven team in class AA.
The Hornets came away victorious, 144.575-143.050, and are the 2021-22 Mississippi 8 conference champions. They will be looking to advance to the state meet as a team for the third straight year.
