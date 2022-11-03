Jonah Mallberg touchdown

Senior WR Jonah Mallberg catches a 16-yard touchdown in double coverage against Orono for Big Lake’s first touchdown of the game, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Orono High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Big Lake’s task after earning the sixth seed in the section 6-4A playoffs was a road bout with number three seed Orono on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Hornets got off to a slow start and weren’t able to recover. The Spartans scored on their first three offensive plays from scrimmage and took a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.

It didn’t help that the Hornets lost starting quarterback, senior Dashawn Harris, to an injury early in the first quarter and wasn’t able to re-enter. Sophomore QB Carson Gellerman, who began the season as the starter, filled in and did an admirable job. He connected with senior WR/DB Jonah Mallberg a few times on their first scoring drive and was able to make some plays with his legs as well.

Carson Gellerman run

Sophomore QB Carson Gellerman picks up a first down with his legs and stiff arms a defender on his way out of bounds, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Orono High School.

Tags

Load comments