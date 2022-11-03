Big Lake’s task after earning the sixth seed in the section 6-4A playoffs was a road bout with number three seed Orono on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Hornets got off to a slow start and weren’t able to recover. The Spartans scored on their first three offensive plays from scrimmage and took a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.
It didn’t help that the Hornets lost starting quarterback, senior Dashawn Harris, to an injury early in the first quarter and wasn’t able to re-enter. Sophomore QB Carson Gellerman, who began the season as the starter, filled in and did an admirable job. He connected with senior WR/DB Jonah Mallberg a few times on their first scoring drive and was able to make some plays with his legs as well.
It was a hard year overall for Big Lake as they had their second straight winless season, but Head Coach Bob Blanchard hopes that the team can use it as a learning experience going forward to next year, “it was a tough season. I mean obviously, nobody wants to go 0-9, but learn. Just learn from it. Probably our biggest message was we put ourselves behind the eight ball way too many times. If you start off in a bad spot, the outcome is going to be that much harder to reach… Never quit. Never give up. I’m proud of our guys there in the second half being able to get some points on the board. There’s no quit in these guys no matter what and I love that about them.”
The blue and gold received the opening kickoff, but Harris was sacked on third down and the Hornets went three-and-out. The Spartans started the drive on their own 49-yard line after the punt and on the first play senior RB Nash Tichy ran 51-yards to the left and grabbed an early 7-0 lead.
On Big Lake’s second drive, senior RB/DL Nolan Miller was able to take a pitch to the left for four yards on second down to set up a third-and-six. Harris went deep down the left sideline, but senior WR/LB Conner Stern couldn’t quite haul the pass in and the Hornet’s had to punt again. The Spartans ended up blocking the punt and on their first play of the drive senior QB Charles Kraus connected with sophomore WR Jack Kramer for an 11-yard touchdown.
Harris got hurt after getting sacked on third down and had to leave the game. It was a tough go up front for the Hornets offensive line. They had a hard time getting any push up front and rushing lanes were few and far between in the first half.
Mallberg picked off a pass early in the second quarter on a pass for the end zone and the Hornets started backed up on their own four-yard line.
Gellerman was able to run up the gut for five yards, but the drive ended when Gellerman was sacked in the end zone and Orono recovered a fumble to take a 35-0 lead.
Orono scored one last touchdown at the end of the first half to head into halftime up 42-0.
Big Lake kicked off to Orono to begin the second half. The Spartan’s offense took the field, but it wasn’t for long. The Hornets forced and recovered a fumble to provide a much needed spark to the team. Junior Calen McLearen recovered the fumble. The away team turned it over on downs, but the defense came up with another stop.
Sophomore Braedyn Wemple came up with a sack and a hive of Hornets came up with a tackle for loss on second down to bring up third-and-long. Senior Isaac Milberger broke up the third down pass and the Hornets started the ensuing drive on Orono’s 33 after a short punt.
Gellerman then found Mallberg for a first down and later for a touchdown over the middle in double coverage for the Hornets’ first score.
Big Lake then recovered another fumble and Gellerman created some yards with his legs. They eventually turned the ball over on downs, but the Big Lake defense got another stop to give the ball right back to Gellerman and company.
Miller ran all the way down to the two-yard line and that set up a Gellerman rushing touchdown and Mallberg ran in the two point conversion to get to our final score of 42-14 with 2:43 left in the game.
Big Lake outscored Orono 14-0 in the second half, but it was too little too late. The Hornets’ season ended with a 0-9 record, the second straight season without a win, but their 14 points were the most they scored since week three against Willmar.
The bright side is some of the younger players really stood out, like Wemple and Gellerman. Wemple has a nose for the football and Gellerman showed his ability to be a threat on the ground, which should open up the offense should he come back as the starter next season as a junior.
“We’ve got some good underclassmen classes. Unfortunately some of them couldn’t be here tonight… definitely some good underclassmen coming up and a lot of good years of football,” said Blanchard.
There’s some positives to look forward to for next season as the Hornets look to get their first win since a 28-12 win over Zimmerman in the section 6AAAA quarterfinals in 2020.
