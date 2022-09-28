Carson Gellerman

Hornets sophomore QB Carson Gellerman throws a pass in the second half against Delano, Friday, Sept. 23 at Delano High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Big Lake football continues to look for their first win. The defense gave them a chance against Delano, but the offense struggled to move the ball and the Tigers scored twice as the first half came to a close that changed the entire game around.

The offense just couldn’t finish a drive and eventually the defense wore down. Head Coach Bob Blanchard said after the game that it basically came down to just six plays.

