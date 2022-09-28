Big Lake football continues to look for their first win. The defense gave them a chance against Delano, but the offense struggled to move the ball and the Tigers scored twice as the first half came to a close that changed the entire game around.
The offense just couldn’t finish a drive and eventually the defense wore down. Head Coach Bob Blanchard said after the game that it basically came down to just six plays.
“There were probably a total of 130-145 plays tonight and when we watch film it’s going to be six, that’s how close we were. Six plays away. I told these guys we just have to keep persevering. Just keep getting better,” said Blanchard.
The Tigers got the first offensive possession of the game, but there wasn’t a lot of offense to be had for the first 20 minutes of the game.
Big Lake forced a three-and-out to begin the game and started their first drive at their own 20. Senior WR Jonah Mallberg took a double reverse handoff for nine yards and then sophomore RB Braedyn Wemple ran for a first down on third-and-two.
But the Hornets drive stalled after that and they were forced to punt. The Hornets forced another three-and-out and took over at the Tigers’ 35 after just a 14-yard punt.
The royal blue and gold faced a fourth-and-10, but sophomore QB Carson Gellerman connected with senior RB Isaac Milberger for 10-yards and a first down to end the first quarter. Big Lake faced another fourth-and-long after a delay of game penalty cost them five-yards. Gellerman dropped back to pass, but was forced to scramble and wasn’t able to reach the marker for a turnover on downs.
Tigers once again went three-and-out thanks to a swarming Hornets defense.
Senior Nolan Miller ran for a first down to start the drive, but a holding call brought it back and the Hornets were forced to punt. The Tigers blocked the punt and took over at the Hornets’ 37. Facing a third-and-24 the Tigers called timeout and were able to hit a long pass over the middle for 26-yards and a first down. Delano QB Cade Bruett finished the drive off with a nine-yard touchdown run and called his own number for the two point conversion.
Hornets ensuing drive went three-and-out and with 21 seconds left in the half, the Tigers scored on a nine route down the right sideline for a 57-yard touchdown pass from Bruett to Jake Schultz. The two point attempt failed and the Tigers took a 14-0 lead into halftime.
Those two late scores completely changed the game.
Big Lake went three-and-out to begin the second half and a poor punt gave Delano excellent field position at the Hornets’ 31. The Tigers capitalized on the positive field position and scored on a one-yard touchdown run from Bruett.
The final was 27-0 as Big Lake dropped to 0-4 on the season. Gellerman finished 2-for-10 passing with 25 yards and an interception. Junior Wuoson Nehwah finished with 28 yards on 13 attempts. Mallberg had 20 yards on six attempts and sophomore Jose Acuna also had 20 yards on three attempts. Wemple led the team with 11 tackles.
Big Lake (0-4) has Becker (3-1) next on Friday evening on the road in Becker. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. They have their next home game on Friday, Oct. 7 against Hutchinson (3-1).
