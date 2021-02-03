Hornets fall to No. 1 Becker, defeats No. 6 North Branch

The Big Lake girls basketball team had gone undefeated in the 2020-21 season until Tuesday, Jan. 26 night.
The Hornets took on top-ranked Becker and fell 93-39.
Big Lake stuck it out in the first half, but couldn’t break the Bulldogs full court press and the score going into the locker room was 49-25.
Big Lake Head Coach Reyan Robinson knew Becker was going to be top tier competition.
“Becker will be our toughest opponent time defending section champs,” Robinson said. “We are going to work hard each day and love this game we get to play.”
Mia Huberty led the Hornets scoring 12 points, Hailey Millam had eight, Caela Tighe had six, Emily Steen had five, and Ava Visnor, Olivia Stockham, Makayla Hintz, and Emma Jacobs had two points for the night.
Huberty had eight rebounds, Stockham had six, Steen and Tighe had three, Millam, Visnor, and Kadyn Dilger had two, and Jessie Moyer, Hintz, Claire Petersen, and Emma Jacobs each had one rebound.
Visnor had seven assists, and Dilger, Huberty, Stockham, and Steen each had one assist.
Millam and Huberty had two steals, and Lexi Moen and Steen each had one steal.
Visnor had one block for the night.
Big Lake took on North Branch on Friday, Jan. 29 and got back to winning.
The Hornets defeated the Vikings 66-36.
Big Lake took off in the first half ramping up the score 35-16 as the buzzer rang and teams went into the locker rooms.
Tighe had a great night with 22 points, Huberty had 19 points, Millam had 12 points, Petersen had four, Steen had three, Moen, Dilger, and Sternquist each had two points.
Huberty had 14 rebounds, Steen had nine, Tighe had eight, Jacobs had six, Millam had five, Petersen had four, Dilger and Hintz had three, Moyer and Moen had one rebound each.
Huberty had five assists, Stten had four, Jacobs had three, Tighe had two, and Dilger had one.
Huberty had five steals, Millam, Steen, Hintz, and Petersen each had one steal.
“The girls have been so fun to watch, The girls have been working hard and they earned it,” Robinson said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
