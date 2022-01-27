Big Lake boys basketball lost an absolute heartbreaker against St. Francis on Friday, Jan. 21. They came back down double digits in the first half before a battle in the second half ended on a Fighting Saints free throw in the closing seconds as the Hornets fell, 56-55 at home.
“Our kids play hard. They make enough shots to give themselves a chance. If someone is having an off night, someone else steps up. It’s a pretty good recipe to be in most games,” said Head Coach Tom Critchley. “Our defense kept us in the game. We just couldn’t get that one big run, that one big shot. You’re going to have nights like that,” added Critchley.
The offense wasn’t going, but the defense kept the Hornets in the game all night.
Big Lake fell behind early due to simply just missing some shots that they normally don’t miss. Trailing 16-6 about seven minutes into the game, sophomore Trevor Maruska drilled a three to get the game back to single digits. That shot sparked a run and closed the gap to after Carson Kunz put a kid on a poster nine minutes into the half, they trailed by just four, 20-16.
St. Francis started to get a little sloppy with the ball and some turnovers helped the Hornets get back into the game. Kunz got a three to fall with 1:07 left in the half to tie the game at 20-20, a 14-4 scoring run for Big Lake.
The Saints got three more before the half and Kunz missed a three at the buzzer to enter halftime down 23-20.
Turnovers for the Saints continued to let the Hornets stick around. Johnny O’Brien also had an amazing chase down block after the Saints threw a hail mary on an inbounds pass trying to catch the Hornets napping.
St. Francis took a timeout with 12:31 left after Big Lake took a 31-28 lead. The Hornets defended well all night and did so without fouling as they can sometimes be plagued by the whistle.
After trailing again by three, O’Brien got a floater to go and Kunz got a three to fall to take a four point lead with 5:15 left, 49-45.
Ryker Stukenholtz sprinted up the floor and got a quick bucket to retake a two point lead after the game was tied at 49. Mitchell Hill showcased his quick hands and got a steal that led to a fastbreak bucket for Big Lake.
The Hornets led 53-50 with 2:27 left and the Saints took a timeout. Joe Stepp kept the Hornets in the lead with a nice block approaching a minute left in the game. The Saints were still able to get a three to fall and O’Brien got another floater to fall to tie the game at 55 with just 34.4 seconds left.
The Saints were able to run out most of the clock, with some help from the zebras. Derek Stone got away with an offensive foul with 20 seconds left after O’Brien was whistled for an offensive foul on the same move earlier in the game.
No foul was called and the Fighting Saints were able to bleed the clock all the way down to two seconds when the Hornets were called for a brutal foul on what appeared to be a clean defensive play with the defender staying upright and his hands up while Matthew Bothun drove baseline.
Bothun made one of two free throws as the away team came away victorious after the Hornets were unable to get a look at the buzzer. The final was 56-55. It was a tough way to go out, especially after they did a great job defending without fouling for much of the game.
Kunz led the Hornets with 19 points. He was the only Hornet to reach double figures.
Breck 76, Big Lake 85
The Hornets picked up a win on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Kade Layton dropped a game high 24 points. Hill added 15, Stepp had 11 and O’Brien chipped in ten. It was the most points Big Lake has scored this season.
Big Lake 65, Becker 79
The Hornets playing their second game in two days ran out of gas against the Bulldogs. Becker scored 48 in the first half that led them to victory. The Hornets played a much better second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first. Kade Layton had 17, Stepp had 14, O’Brien had 11 and Owen Layton scored 10.
