Hornets edge Bluejackets in pool

The Big Lake swim and dive team successfully defended their home pool against Cambridge-Istanti on Thursday, Sept. 23.
It was a very close back and forth meet that came down to the 400 relay. Leading the Bluejackets 86-85, the Hornets needed to take first place in order to win the meet.
Big Lake managed to take first by three seconds to secure the victory.
Big Lake started off taking first and third during the 200 medley relay. Katlyn Emerson, Brynlee Hillukka, Jaden Anderson, and Allie Thompson finished first with a time of 2:08.26. Hannah Clark, Sierra Stromberg, Emilie Vega, and Claire Ireland finished in third with a time of 2:14.22.
The 200 freestyle saw something happen that many people probably never experience during a swim meet when two girls finished with the exact same time. Jenna Nygaard tied for second place with Cambridge-Isanti’s Olivia Thompson with a time of 2:28.19.
Emilie Vega finished in second place during the 200 individual medley with her time of 2:41.82.
Big Lake got back to business during the 50 yard freestyle. Allie Thompson finished first with a time of 27.77. Claire Ireland was able to take third with her time of 29.60.
The Hornets swept the top three spots in the one meter dive. Britney Krumrei finished in first place with a score of 224.30. Hannah Strom followed her up with a score of 216.50 and Torri Ramert capped off the top three with her score of 193.45.
Jaden Anderson took first place in the 100 yard butterfly with her time of 1:06.93.
Allie Thompson finished in first place for the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:01.64. Emilie Vega clinched third place with her time of 1:05.38.
Jaden Anderson had another top three finish during the 500 yard freestyle with her time of 6:37.75, which was good for second.
Big Lake then took second during the 200 yard freestyle relay. Rowan Payne, Emily Edlund, Hannah Strom, and Brynlee Hillukka teamed up to finish with a time of 2:03.34.
The Hornets took second and third next during the 100 yard backstroke. Katlyn Emerson took second with her time of 1:11.30 and Hannah Clark was next finishing in 1:14.43.
Cambridge-Isanti took the top two spots during the 100 yard breaststroke. Sierra Stromberg finished in third with a time of 1:25.84.
At that time, Big Lake was holding on tight with just a one point advantage 86-85. The meet came down to the final event, the 400 yard freestyle relay. Big Lake needed to take first in order to win. Even if they won second and third, they would have lost the meet.
They won first by three seconds and clinched their victory. Allie Thompson, Jaden Anderson, Rowan Payne, and Emilie Vega was the team that came through taking first place with a time of 4:20.61. The Hornets also took third. The quad of Emily Edlund, Katlyn Emerson, Jenna Nygaard, and Hannah Clark finished in 4:43.66.
The meet was back and forth and Big Lake came up on top at the very end.
“It was an exciting meet! Throughout the whole meet it was back and forth within each team by 10 points,” said Hornets coach DaNae Mitchell. “Cambridge-Isanti gave us a lot of great races, individually and relays,” she added.
