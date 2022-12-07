They might not have won the game, but the Big Lake girls basketball team has already shown to be much more competitive than last year’s team. Junior forward Rylie Sternquist scored 32 points in their 59-55 loss to Maple Lake on Thursday, Dec. 1 in a game that had a lot of late lead changes.
Sternquist kept the Hornets in the game as the rest of the girls took a minute to find their scoring touch. They were also short-handed, missing juniors Kadyn Dilger and Lexi Moen due to missing some time because of club soccer commitments.
“Everybody is important and makes an impact on the team,” said Sternquist. “My shots were falling today and my teammates were getting me the ball when I was open.”
It was a battle all night. Sternquist went toe-to-toe with Maple Lake’s Madison Schlicht, who had a game-high 34 points and killed Big Lake with her shooting stroke.
The blue and gold struggled to create open looks for the first few minutes. Sternquist got a three-pointer to fall with 13:36 left in the first half for their first points of the night and had the Hornets’ first 13 points in general.
The six-footer mixed in a couple of put-backs and trips to the free-throw line. Outside of Sternquist’s points they mixed in too many turnovers as they struggled to hold onto the ball. They were also getting whistled for some soft fouls on defense that led to free throws for Maple Lake.
With 6:26 remaining in the first half, Sternquist was fouled on a shot but made the bucket to cut the deficit to 17-13. With 4:47 left eighth grader, Ashley Fitzgibbons drilled a three at the top of the key for the first non-Sternquist points of the game for Big Lake. That made the score 20-16.
35 seconds later Sternquist got a put-back bucket to go off an offensive rebound and drew the foul. She sunk the free throw to convert the three-point play as the Maple Lake lead shrunk to just one at 20-19. Sternquist had 16 of the 19.
Sophomore guard Mya Knapp gave the Hornets the lead with a three of her own for Big Lake’s third three of the game as the outside shots began to fall. Sternquist added two more as she got out in transition for an easy two.
But as she did often that night, Schlicht answered right away with a three to tie the game at 24.
With 1:27 remaining in the half, junior guard Raina White was fouled while in the bonus. She made the first but missed the second. The Hornets got an offensive board which led to a Sternquist layup and a one point lead, 27-26.
Of course, Schlicht answered with another three to take a two-point lead, but nobody Fitzgibbons and she drilled the 18-footer to tie the game with the halftime score staying 29-all after the first 18 minutes.
Sternquist opened up the second half with a basket to take the lead. Maple Lake tied it, but Fitzgibbons retook the lead with a three. Schlicht tied it but Big Lake took the lead once again after Sternquist was fouled on a baseline jumper and made both free throws.
The Hornets did a lot better job defending without fouling in the second half until they needed to foul late to try and extend the game.
Trailing by four with just under four minutes remaining, Sternquist was fouled and made two free throws to cut the deficit in half. In the double bonus, senior guard Jessie Moyer was sent to the line on a foul 94 feet away from the basket. She made one of them cut bringing the Hornets within one.
With 1:31 left Sternquist was called for a travel. Trailing by two with about a minute left, White was hit with an outlet pass and was fouled on her shot that rolled around and then off the rim. She made the first but missed the second. However, Moyer grabbed the offensive board and hit the put-back layup to take the lead, 52-51.
Unfortunately, the Hornets lost the lead and turned the ball over a couple of times in the last minute trying to come back between putting Maple Lake to the line. Sternquist eventually drilled a pull-up three to bring it within three, but with little time left Maple Lake clinched the victory with a free throw and a final score of 59-55.
Sternquist had a double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds while mixing in 2 steals and 3 blocks. Fitzgibbons had 8 points with 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Moyer had 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists with a steal and a block. White finished with 5 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal. They had 20 turnovers as a team.
“We have a great group of kids that will do anything for their teammates,” said Head Coach Rey Robinson. “This is the first game and I’m very proud of how they played,”
It’s a positive sign to see the girls play a close game down to the wire that they had an opportunity to win. If they can cut down on the turnovers and fouls they’re going to be a very competitive team this season with their ability to crash the offensive glass and make outside shots.
Big Lake (0-1) has a chance to bounce back with an away game on Tuesday against Annandale (1-0). They’re back home for their first of three straight home games on Friday against Hutchinson (1-3). On Tuesday, Dec. 13 the Hornets host St. Cloud (1-1) and on Thursday, Dec. 15 they got Zimmerman (0-1).
