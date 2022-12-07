Rylie Sternquist vs Maple Lake

Junior Rylie Sternquist goes up for a layup against Maple Lake in the season opener. She led the Hornets with 32 points, Thursday, Dec. 1 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

They might not have won the game, but the Big Lake girls basketball team has already shown to be much more competitive than last year’s team. Junior forward Rylie Sternquist scored 32 points in their 59-55 loss to Maple Lake on Thursday, Dec. 1 in a game that had a lot of late lead changes.

Sternquist kept the Hornets in the game as the rest of the girls took a minute to find their scoring touch. They were also short-handed, missing juniors Kadyn Dilger and Lexi Moen due to missing some time because of club soccer commitments.

Ashley Fitzgibbons

Eighth-grader Ashley Fitzgibbons shoots a baseline floater in the second half against Maple Lake. She finished with 8 points, Thursday, Dec. 1 at Big Lake High School.

