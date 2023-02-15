Raina White

Junior guard Raina White pulls up before getting off a mid-range jumper against Cambridge-Isanti, Thursday, Feb. 9 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It’s been a tough couple of seasons for Big Lake girls basketball. After going 13-5 and advancing to the section championship game during the 2020-21 season, the girls went 1-26 last year, their only win coming against St. Francis last Valentine’s Day. Nearly a year later, the Hornets picked up their second win of the season against North Branch to improve to 2-17 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“It was really exciting,” said eighth-grader Ashley Fitzgibbons. “It was fun.”

Ashley Fitzgibbons

Eighth-grader Ashley Fitzgibbons dribbles the ball near midcourt against the Bluejackets, Thursday, Feb. 9 at Big Lake High School.

