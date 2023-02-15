It’s been a tough couple of seasons for Big Lake girls basketball. After going 13-5 and advancing to the section championship game during the 2020-21 season, the girls went 1-26 last year, their only win coming against St. Francis last Valentine’s Day. Nearly a year later, the Hornets picked up their second win of the season against North Branch to improve to 2-17 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
“It was really exciting,” said eighth-grader Ashley Fitzgibbons. “It was fun.”
It was a defensive battle against the Vikings. The score was just 7-3 at halftime before both teams got into a better rhythm in the second half. Big Lake held on for the road win, 32-31. Fitzgibbons had a game-high 11 points. Junior Rylie Sternquist was one field goal away from a double-double with 8 points and 10 rebounds. Sternquist also racked up 4 steals. The win snapped a six-game losing streak.
“It felt really good to come out with a win. Our defense was amazing, we just could not score. It was good to come out on the winning end of that,” said Big Lake Head Coach Rey Robinson.
Two days later on Thursday, Feb. 9, Big Lake hosted Cambridge-Isanti. The Hornets lost 66-21 and struggled mightily on offense after a quick start.
Senior Jessie Moyer scored on their first possession to take a 2-0 lead. A Hornets’ shooting foul sent the Bluejackets to the line and they tied the game at 2. On the next possession, Fitzgibbons splashed home a three and nearly hit another three on the next possession but the ball swam back out after going halfway down.
Defensive rebounding killed the Hornets. The Bluejackets crashed the offensive glass and came away with a plethora of second-chance points and the wheels fell off the Big Lake wagon. Cambridge-Isanti double-teamed Sternquist all night and the blue and gold didn’t have an answer for it. The offense struggled as C-I closed the half on a 26-2. The Hornets scored at the end of the half with a brilliant inbounds play. Sternquist inbounded the ball to senior center Emma Jacobs, who handed it back off to Sternquist who finished off the play with a bucket.
To counter Sternquist getting double-teamed, Robinson wants the other kids to look to score more, “Rylie is a great basketball player but she can’t do everything. We have other kids that are capable of making plays and putting the ball in the hoop so encouraging them in that aspect,” said Robinson on how her team can improve offensively when Sternquist is getting doubled.
The offense found a little juice to begin the last 18 minutes. Sternquist got a free throw to fall and then Fitzgibbons hit a couple of three-pointers, but they only made one more field goal the rest of the game. Junior Raina White drilled a beautiful pull-up mid-range jumper near the elbow at the end.
Big Lake ultimately lost 66-21. Fitzgibbons led the Hornets with 9 points. Sternquist was a close second with 8 points and White and Moyer both had 2. Sophomore Mya Knapp had 4 rebounds. Cambridge-Isanti outrebounded Big Lake 32-13 and had 15 steals to Big Lake’s five. The Hornets were without junior Kadyn Dilger, who is an excellent rebounder out of the backcourt.
On Tuesday evening Big Lake began a four-game road trip. They played Cambridge-Isanti again. On Thursday they play Chisago Lakes, on Friday they play Delano and on Monday they play Willmar. Their last home game is Tuesday, Feb. 21 against St. Francis before the regular season closes with a road game against Monti on Thursday, Feb. 23.
