The swim and dive MSHSL class A state tournament championships took place from Thursday Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 20. Big Lake had two divers that advanced from the prelims on Thursday to the finals on Saturday.
Monticello had their 200 medley relay team qualify for the state meet as well with Adalynn Biegler advancing in the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle as an individual and Rose Urick qualifying for the 100 breaststroke.
It was nonstop action throughout the three day meet that got started off with Big Lake diving on Thursday.
Out of 32 divers, only 16 would get to advance to the finals on Saturday. After five dives the top 20 divers would attempt three more dives with the top 16 finishing advancing to the finals on Saturday. After the first five dives, Britney Krumrei was in tenth with 155.15 points and Torri Ramert was just behind her in 14th with 150.50 points.
With both divers clearing the top 20, both were able to complete three more dives with a chance to advance to Saturday.
Both divers kept moving on. After their next three dives, Krumrei ramped it up to move into seventh place with a score of 254.75 and Ramert was in 15th with her score of 230.45 after the semifinals.
Both were good enough to advance to Saturday.
Krumrei finished in fifth place with a final score of 351.35 and Ramert finished in 13th scoring 310.15.
Swimming preliminaries started on Friday and Monticello got to work. The 200 yard medley relay team of Lorna Belchak, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler and McKenna Biegler had their work cut out for them, but competed hard. The Magic swimmers finished in 14th with a time of 1:53.57.
They got to swim in the consolation finals on Saturday and finished in 1:53.45, cutting a fraction of a second off their time to move up and finish 13th.
Adalynn Biegler also swam in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle. During the 200 IM prelims Adalynn finished in 2:13.25, which was good enough for tenth and a trip to the consolation final on Saturday. On Saturday she finished in 2:13.23, which was good for 12th place.
She fared better during the 100 free, posting a time of 53.72 during the prelims, which was good for sixth and a trip to the finals bracket on Saturday. As one of only two seventh graders at the entire class A state meet (Abigail Wright from Mahtomedi) she finished the 100 freestyle in 53.25 seconds and finished in sixth place again. An incredible performance from one of the youngest swimmers at the event.
Rose Urick also swam during an individual event. She swam in the 100 breaststroke prelims on Friday finishing in 29th (1:10.59).
It was a great showing for Monticello and Big Lake at the state meet. Krumrei and Ramert put on a diving clinic and Adalynn Biegler helped the Magic score in the top 20 of all teams.
