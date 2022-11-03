It wasn’t exactly how you want to draw it up, but when the going gets tough, the tough gets going and that’s what Big Lake did in their match against Zimmerman on Friday, Oct. 28 during the section 5AAA semifinals.
After beating Fridley 3-0 (25-6, 25-3, 25-7) quite easily on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Hornets traveled across the river two days later to do battle with the Thunder. Earlier in the year Big Lake beat Zimmerman in five sets as well. That one was back-and-forth with Zimmerman taking the first set and then trading wins after that until Big Lake was able to take the final two sets.
Head Coach Alisha Brust knew it wouldn’t be easy because of their brush up earlier in the year. “We knew Zimmerman would be tough. We played them once earlier this season and beat them in five so we knew they would be coming out swinging.”
Things weren’t quite as simple this time around as the Thunder definitely came out swinging hard. The first set was back-and-forth as Zimmerman got out to an early lead and Big Lake battled back to within three at 12-15, but the Thunder went on a run after that and took the next five points to gain a 12-20 lead. The Hornets battled back once again and even took a brief lead at 22-21. The set was eventually tied 23-all before the Thunder snagged the last two points for a 1-0 lead.
Zimmerman got out to another big league and the Hornets weren’t quite able to battle back this time. The Thunder took a lead as large as 9-20 before going on to win 16-25. The blue and gold struggled in the second set and needed to regroup in the third or their season would come to an end.
Brust mentioned they talked about tenacity and fighting until the end.
“We had a conversation before game three about ‘is this how you want to go out? Is this how you want to remember your last game of the season?’ And they just came back and fought. I give all the credit to the girls on the floor. They worked really hard tonight,” said Brust.
Senior Anna Lund mentioned after the game how the girls just wanted to stick together no matter what happened. “Honestly, it was just like, if we’re going to lose, we want to stick together and that’s what helped us bring the team together and win,” said Lund.
Senior Kendall Kopp mentioned that since they had beaten Zimmerman earlier in the year they knew they could do it again and that they just needed to fix themselves in order to win.
Knowing it could be their last game, Kopp said that grit was the differentiating factor. They didn’t want to go down in three.
The third set started similarly to the first two, the Thunder took a four point lead at 1-5 and that’s when the Hornets woke up. The Hornets tied the game at 12-12 and once again the set went back-and-forth until Big Lake took a 22-16 lead and didn’t look back. Zimmerman closed the gap one last time at 24-22, but Big Lake finished the set off with a final point to force a fourth set.
Neither team was able to get a leg up on the other until late. The set was tied 12-12 before the Hornets went on a bit of a run. They took a 20-15 lead and then finished the Thunder off 25-20 to force a fifth and final set.
This time it was the Hornets who got out to a large lead. They scored the first seven points before the Thunder were finally able to get on the board. Zimmerman never really threatened a comeback and Big Lake finished off the Thunder in an epic comeback 15-8.
It’s been a long time since Big Lake was in a section final match and the girls are excited to be there and have a newfound confidence after their comeback win against Zimmerman. The section final is on Wednesday at Osseo Senior High beginning at 7 p.m.
