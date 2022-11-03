Ruby Stockham

Senior Ruby Stockham (#26) sets the ball against Zimmerman, Friday, Oct. 28 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It wasn’t exactly how you want to draw it up, but when the going gets tough, the tough gets going and that’s what Big Lake did in their match against Zimmerman on Friday, Oct. 28 during the section 5AAA semifinals.

After beating Fridley 3-0 (25-6, 25-3, 25-7) quite easily on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Hornets traveled across the river two days later to do battle with the Thunder. Earlier in the year Big Lake beat Zimmerman in five sets as well. That one was back-and-forth with Zimmerman taking the first set and then trading wins after that until Big Lake was able to take the final two sets.

