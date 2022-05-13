For the second time this season Big Lake softball got the better of Monticello, albeit in a very different way in game two. Big Lake trailed twice, but responded with a crooked number in the third and the game-winner in the sixth at home.
Monticello put the first crooked number on the scoreboard with a four run inning during the top of the second. They chased starting pitcher Sydnie Loftus after just two innings, but then had to deal with Emmy Bowne in relief. After losing a perfect game in the sixth inning against Monticello earlier in the year, Bowne came in relief to pitch the last five innings to take the victory.
Bowne didn’t start the game because she pitched eight innings the day before against St. Francis.
“You have to take it,” said Big Lake Head Coach Kim Bowen. “They put the ball in play. They came around with their bats today and hit us so we had to respond. I liked that we were hitting all throughout the lineup after struggling with that lately,” added Bowne.
The Hornets took an early lead in the bottom of the first. With one out, Masyn Deckard singled to get a runner on. Then on back-to-back hits, Bowne doubled home Deckard and then Ava Prosser singled home Bowne to take a 2-0 lead.
The Magic responded during the top of the second to take the lead.
Lillie Binsfeld was hit by a pitch with one out. Abby Gleason followed that up with a single and then Lexie Anderson loaded the bases with a single. Monti then got back-to-back singles to tie the game 2-2. Allison Beilke grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out, but Anderson scored and Monti took a 3-2 lead. Josi Ordorff walked and then Sammi May scored on a passed ball for a 4-2 lead.
The home nine then retook the lead in the bottom of the third. Masyn Deckard led off the inning with a single. Bowne also singled and then with one out Megan Vetter walked to load the bases. Deckhard then scored on a fielder’s choice and Bowne scored on a same play due to an error to tie the game. A couple of at-bats later, Tristyn Deckard singled home Vetter and Taya Fjone to take a 6-4 lead.
Monticello tied the game in the top of the sixth. Binsfeld led off the inning with a single. With one out, Anderson reached safely due to an error and Binsfeld advanced to third. With two outs, Bindfeld scored on a dropped third strike and a passed ball and then Anderson scored on an error to tie the game at 6-6.
Big Lake grabbed the lead right back during the bottom of the frame.
Masyn Deckard drew a walk leading off the inning. Bowne singled after that and then after a groundout advanced both runners into scoring position, Vetter scored Deckard on an RBI groundout that went down as the game winner.
Hannah Storey singled with two outs during the top of the seventh and Bindfeld reached on an error to spark a bit of a two out rally for the Magic, but Bowne got Gleason on strikes to end the game.
Big Lake (7-3, 7-3) has Becker (3-7, 3-7) on Tuesday, a double header with North Branch (8-5, 7-2) on Thursday and finishes the week off with a home game against Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-3-2) on Friday.
Monticello (8-7, 5-5) has North Branch (8-5, 7-2) on Tuesday, Princeton (5-9, 2-8) on Thursday and St. Cloud (4-8) on Friday.
Big Lake, Chisago Lakes D.H.
Big Lake lost a double header to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 3. They lost game one 4-0 and game two 6-1. Loftus pitched a complete game in game one allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out seven. In game two Bowne pitched six innings giving up six runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out nine. Big Lake committed two errors that led to five unearned runs.
Big Lake 1, St. Francis 0
On Thursday, May 5 Bowne pitched an eight inning complete game shutout for the Hornets. She struck out 16 and allowed just three hits and two walks. Lund singled home Prosser for the game’s only run in the top of the eighth.
Monticello 6, St. Francis 2
The Magic picked up an extra inning win on Tuesday, May 3. Storey batted 2/4 with two RBI and a run scored. Binsfeld pitched five innings allowing one run and then Ordorff pitched four innings of relief allowing one one and picking up the win.
Monticello 6, Proctor 9
Monticello played in a seven team tournament on Saturday, May 7 at Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids. They beat Hutchinson 18-4 and Sauk Rapids-Rice 11-0 to get to the championship game, where they lost 9-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.