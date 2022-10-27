Jose Acuna Big Lake football

Big Lake running back, sophomore Jose Acuna, runs through a would-be tackler against Rocori, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Big Lake hosted Rocori for their final regular season game on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It ends their annual gauntlet of one of the toughest regular season schedules in the state.

The Hornets got to play their last three regular season games at home and that concluded with their 42-0 loss to Rocori.

Big Lake football tackle

A group of Big Lake defenders including #48 Calen McLearen and #33 Nolan Miller combine to make a tackle against Rocori, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Big Lake High School.
Austin Schleif interception return

Sophomore defensive back Austin Schleif runs down the sideline after intercepting a pass against the Spartans, Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Big Lake High School.

Tags

Load comments