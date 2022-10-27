Big Lake hosted Rocori for their final regular season game on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It ends their annual gauntlet of one of the toughest regular season schedules in the state.
The Hornets got to play their last three regular season games at home and that concluded with their 42-0 loss to Rocori.
Despite getting shutout, they were able to move the ball on offense more effectively than they had been the previous couple of games.
“We had some life there in the second half and it was nice to see,” said Head Coach Bob Blanchard. “We’ve got to create it, it’s not just handed to you. We created a little momentum there at the end of the game. Got to do a little better job of reading the defense and seeing where we need to put the ball.”
The defense got an interception at the end of the game from sophomore Austin Schleif, who had a nice little runback to give the defense something to smile about heading into section playoffs.
“We were playing a lot of young guys tonight. We got Nolan (Miller) back tonight, but lost I think four more last week so it’s just one of those things where hopefully we can get three or four of them back next week. I know some of them who have been out for an extended period will probably be back on Tuesday, we just have to get them ready in that amount of time,” added Blanchard.
It’s tough playing in the North Central - White district as it is, but especially tough when forced to play short handed because of injuries.
Senior quarterback Dashawn Harris was able to make some plays with his legs, which is something Blanchard has been trying to work on with the QB. Picking up chunks of yardage on the ground when there’s nothing there in the air is paramount to staying ahead of the sticks and maintaining drives.
The Hornets were able to force a couple of turnovers. Sophomore Braedyn Wemple recovered a fumble in the first quarter to go along with Schleif’s interception. They also blocked a couple of PAT’s.
The Spartan’s took a 36-0 lead into halftime and the Hornets were able to come up with consecutive stops to end the game after giving up a touchdown to start the half.
“It’s tough playing in the district that we do and we knew going into the season our first four games were probably our best chances. I mean we’ve played with Hutch before, we’ve beaten Rocori before. And St. Francis having the best season in school history. It’s just one of those where it didn’t work out for us at the start and it only got tougher from there. It’s just like I told the guys tonight, we have the toughest schedule in 4A. Now we go play teams that haven’t played the schedule we have, that aren’t battle tested like we are. Now we start getting into the realm of we can take these guys. We just have to believe.”
#6 Big Lake traveled to #3 Orono to open the section playoffs at Pesonen Stadium at Orono High School on Tuesday. Orono finished the regular season 4-4.
