On Thursday, April 28 Big Lake hosted their first home track and field event of the season. The boys continue to have a strong year, scoring 132 points to win the meet, just five ahead of second place Princeton. The girls scored 62 points, nine behind third place Legacy Christian Academy.
Randy Smythe took third place during the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 12.74 seconds. CJ Mikely took third during the boys 200 with his time of 24.77 seconds. Spencer Vold won the boys 400 with a time of 54.11 seconds. Wuoson Nehwah took second during the boys 110 meter hurdles, coming in at 18.79 seconds.
After having some success during the sprinting events, Big Lake excelled during field events.
Vold won the pole vault with Christian Noble coming in second. Vold cleared 12 feet while Noble cleared 11 for the top two spots. Hayden Thieke (19’ 7”) took second on the long jump whileKyle Ginther (17’ 10.5”) placed third. Thieke won the triple jump at 40’ 4.5”. Carson Kunz was runner-up at 39’ 3”. Kunz came back to win the high jump at 5’ 10”. Mitchell Hill took second at 5’ 6”.
The Hornets took two of the top three spots in both throwing events. Luke Hugo (41’ 5.75”) was runner-up with Mike Edlund (34’ 3.25”) coming in third place for the shot put. Riley Thompson won the discus after hitting 120’ 7”. Zack Dembinski (106’ 6”) finished in third.
The 4x100 relay team was disqualified, but all the other relay teams placed top three during their event. Evan Secord, Jack Berner, Caleb Nau and Gauge Hoffman finished in third place with a time of 1:43.44 for the 4x200. The 4x400 team of Jack Leuer, Kade Layton, Owen Layton and Christian Noble took first with a time of 3:44.0. A 4x400 co-ed team of Gauge Hoffman, Hannah Strom, Raina White and Vold finished third with a time of 4:31.69. The Hornets then took second in the boys 4x800. Vold, Carter Erickson, Matt Denzen and David Guyse finished the race in 9:48.63.
Hornets showcased their depth taking first as a team dispute missing some of their top point getters.
The girls didn’t have the same team result as the boys, but still had some quality performances. Ava Eastman took third in the girls 200 with her time of 28.20. The 4x100 relay team of Jade Flavin, Grace Gardner, Kennadie Ell and Grace McCrone took third with a time of 56.62. The 4x200 team of Flavin, Gardner, Ell and Eastman also placed third with their time of 1:57.20.
Hailey Anderson (24’ 02.50”) and Grace Olson (24’ 1.00”) both had their PR’s while taking second and third respectively during the girls shot put. Anderson also set her PR during the discus, winning with a distance of 83’ 05”.
Miranda Segner tied for third in the high jump at 4’ 6”. Hannah Strom took second during the pole vault after clearing 8’. Flavin took third in the triple jump after posting a distance of 29’ 00”.
The boys then sent Jack Leuer, Kade Layon, Owen Layon and Noble to Hamline on Friday, April 29 to run the 4x800 relay. They finished sixth with a time of 8:09.86, which was 0.03 seconds off the school record.
It was a great showing for the boys, who didn’t really hit any PR’s during the Hornet Invite, but nearly broke the 4x800 record at Hamline. The boys and girls host another meet on Tuesday, and then are at an away meet on Thursday in Princeton.
